Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Ballet director smears dog faeces on critic's face over a poor review

14 February 2023 11:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit

The world of ballet has gotten a new position: first position, second position and now turd position.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent (skip to 04:09).

Journalist Wiebke Hüster wrote a review on one of award-winning German ballet director, Marco Goecke's productions, describing it as "boring and disjointed", according to BBC News.

Image: Ballet director smears dog faeces in critic's face over a poor review

Goecke then confronted the journalist and took out a bag of dog faeces and smeared it all over Hüster's face.

Hüster described the incident as a "brutal attack".

It's reported that Goecke has since been suspended.

He [Marco Goecke] always carries around with him his pet dog, which is very ballet director somehow isn't it?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The classic smear campaign.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview and watch below.


Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit

EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?

16 February 2023 10:07 PM

The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the European Union in twelve years' time.

[UPDATE] Almost one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine

16 February 2023 2:17 PM

Professor Irina Filatova shares the latest in Russian affairs.

Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed

16 February 2023 11:39 AM

In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually.

Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons

16 February 2023 10:12 AM

On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Thai boy rescued from cave in 2018 confirmed dead: 'Some sort of blow to head'

16 February 2023 9:08 AM

The captain of the football team rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died in the UK.

[Turkey/Syria earthquake] Women, children rescued from under rubble after 9 days

16 February 2023 8:39 AM

"Millions of people now are living in makeshift camps in Syria," says Adam Gilchrist.

Republican Nikki Haley challenges Donald Trump in bid for 2024 US Presidency

15 February 2023 11:20 AM

Republican Nikki Haley announced that she will be trying her hand at the US presidential bid in 2024.

NATO is running out of weapons to support Ukraine

15 February 2023 10:09 AM

The military alliance of 30 countries publically admits to dwindling stockpiles following gargantuan donations to Ukraine.

Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes

15 February 2023 7:34 AM

Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash.

No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong

14 February 2023 4:59 PM

US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest rate hikes.

