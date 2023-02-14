



Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent (skip to 04:09).

Journalist Wiebke Hüster wrote a review on one of award-winning German ballet director, Marco Goecke's productions, describing it as "boring and disjointed", according to BBC News.

Image: Ballet director smears dog faeces in critic's face over a poor review

Goecke then confronted the journalist and took out a bag of dog faeces and smeared it all over Hüster's face.

Hüster described the incident as a "brutal attack".

It's reported that Goecke has since been suspended.

He [Marco Goecke] always carries around with him his pet dog, which is very ballet director somehow isn't it? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The classic smear campaign. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview and watch below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ballet director smears dog faeces on critic's face over a poor review