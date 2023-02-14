The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a second National State of Disaster to enable authorities to better respond to widespread flooding that has impacted seven of the nation's nine provinces.
Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape have been worst affected by the floods, brought on by heavy rainfall meteorologists say come as a result of the La Nina weather phenomenon.
This is the fourth time in as many years that a national state of disaster has been called on, the last being in April 2022, in response to flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and, before that, to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What the national state of disaster allows is for the concerned state agencies to reallocate and reprioritise the usage of their existing budgets. There isn't a pot of money that is sitting and waiting to be unleashed toward these occurrences.Vincent Magwenya, Presidential Spokesperson
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Updates on the Parliamentary debates following SONA 2023
- The ATM continues its court battle with the National Assembly Speaker
- It has been 10 years since Oscar Pistorius killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding
Source : Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
