Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?

14 February 2023 6:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
management
business books
Bronwyn Williams
The Managerial Revolution
James Burnham
managerialism
The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week trend translator Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisited an older classic on management that she says keeps popping up in related conversations.

@ svetazi/123rf.com
@ svetazi/123rf.com

Williams reviews James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World" which was published in 1941.

RELATED: BOOK REVIEW How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

It predicts how capitalism would be displaced not by labour, nor by socialism, but by the rule of administrators in business and in government.

When it comes to revolutions they do tend to come around again... This book is popping up into all sorts of conversations around entrepreneurship, politics and economics...

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

I think the reason this is a conversational topic once again is because of the rise of GPT and AI... all these things that are getting people panicked about their futures both as citizens and as the workforce.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Burnham was wrong about just about everything he predicted when it came to the outcome of the Second World War, but in the longer run quite a few of his predictions are actually panning out.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Essentially the thesis he sets out is that the future of the world, both in terms of commerce and in terms of governance, would be to be run by managers and bureaucrats rather than a capitalist- or a communist-type of worldview.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

It's quite a provocative statement but it's also quite hard to argue with when you look at who's in charge of our biggest companies... the rise of the CAs, the centres of power in all sorts of places...

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Likewise, when you look at the rise of the international organisations who are dictating so much of our, even, domestic policy, the power and privilege of organisations like the UN and the World Economic Forum are hard to disagree with.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

'Burnham has real intellectual courage, and writes about real issues.' - George Orwell

Burnham’s claim was that capitalism was dead, but that it was being replaced not by socialism, but a new economic system he called “managerialism”; rule by managers.

Written in 1941, this is the book that theorised how the world was moving into the hands of the 'managers'. Burnham explains how capitalism had virtually lost its control, and would be displaced not by labour, nor by socialism, but by the rule of administrators in business and in government.

This revolution, he posited, is as broad as the world and as comprehensive as human society, asking "Why is 'totalitarianism' not the issue?" "Can civilization be destroyed?" And "Why is the New Deal something bigger than Roosevelt can handle?"

In a volume extraordinary for its dispassionate handling of these and other fundamental questions, James Burnham explores fully the implications of the managerial revolution.

Scroll up to listen to Williams's review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?




