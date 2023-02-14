[LISTEN] Update on the parliamentary debates following SONA 2023
Following the State of the Nation Address last week, Parliament has started its debates on the President Cyril Ramaphosa's remarks on the day.
Tshidi Madia, sitting in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to Babalo Ndenze, EWN's parliamentary reporter.
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1623738670158082050
