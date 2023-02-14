



Screengrab of protection officers responding to EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023 @ewnreporter

Following the State of the Nation Address last week, Parliament has started its debates on the President Cyril Ramaphosa's remarks on the day.

Tshidi Madia, sitting in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to Babalo Ndenze, EWN's parliamentary reporter.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Update on the parliamentary debates following SONA 2023