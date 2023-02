ATM president, Vuyo Zungula. Picture: @ATMovement_SA/Twitter

The African Transformation Movement is continuing its court battle to have the National Assembly speaker's decision to not pursue an impeachment motion against President Cyril Ramaphosa overturned.

EWN's parliamentary correspondent Lindsay Dentlinger updates to Tshidi about the situation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] ATM continues court battle with National Assembly Speaker.