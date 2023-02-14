'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice
Every day of this week, Pippa Hudson chats with various couples about their love journeys.
Today, 14 February (Valentine's Day) Hudson heard lovebirds, Heather and Andre Minne's story, telephonically.
Listen to their love story, below:
So, what's their secret to a successful marriage?
After 44 years of marriage, three kids, and four grandkids, Heather says that the glue that's held them together is...
We very seldom argue. We just tend to agree. We respect one another. We listen to each other. We always say please and thank you. With our children, we always supported them in whatever they’ve done. We always had dinner together at the table, spoke about our days and we’ve just always had this mutual respect for each other. It all boils down to being respectful to each other, hearing what each other has to say and making sure that the communication is always there... And never go to bed angry because you just don't know what the next day holds.Heather Minne
While Andre added very romantically that...
A family that sticks together, stays together. We’ve always done things together. I also have a wonderful wife such as Heather... she is the glue that keeps the family together.Andre Minne
The couple also shared some sage advice to younger couples who hope for long-lasting love:
Be there for each other. Respect each other. And the most important (thing) is to communicate and to listen to each other and to not bad mouth each other anywhere. Try and make it work… Don’t just give in on the first thing because now you’re angry. Work through it and say you’re sorry.Heather Minne
Just love your partner as much as you can.Andre Minne
Some of the key takeaways heard from the couple: 1) Basic respect and courtesy.
2) Never go to bed angry.
3) A working environment that supports family time is helpful.
4) Friends and family who support and root for you as a couple is important.
5) Prioritising family helps to keep things together.
