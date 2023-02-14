Could genetic testing for cancer be the answer?





Pillay says that an accumulation of changes that take place in our DNA and our bodies over time may lead to cancer.

She adds that there are different types of cancer and each cancer has a different personality.

Viruses, smoking, environmental exposure, genetic and aging are just some of the things that will give you cancer she explains.

Most of the time cancer is an accumulation of these changes in our DNA, our bodies over time that eventually result in a cancer. Dr Prinitha Pillay - Oncologist

And there is so many different types of cancer and each have their particular personality. Dr Prinitha Pillay - Oncologist

We know that for example viruses can give you cancer, we know smoking, environment exposure, inherited genetic mutation and simple nature of aging can give you cancer. Dr Prinitha Pillay - Oncologist

Pillay says genetic testing is the testing of a blood sample to find out if there are any genetic markers indicating present or increased risk of getting a particular disease.

Adding that the test can be done before or after symptoms start showing. She says that genetic testing is not only related to cancer.

Genetic testing simply put is just examining a sample of blood fluid, tissue so see if there are any genetic markers that might indicate if there is a present, absent or increased risk of getting a particular disease. Dr Prinitha Pillay - Oncologist

We do them either before or after, so before symptoms and after getting the symptoms. Dr Prinitha Pillay - Oncologist

According to Pillay genetic testing can be done: