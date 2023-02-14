Want to boost your health inside and out? Just keep swimming
Clement Mayathela speaks to swimming coach, Kegan Marais.
-
Swimming can be a great exercise to work your whole body.
-
It can boost your cardiovascular health.
Swimming is a great way to burn calories and work your entire body in a single workout.
Swimming is known to literally use every single muscle at the same time. That is why it is so strenuous.Kegan Marais, Swimming Coach
In addition, Marais says it is also a good way to boost your endurance, improve your cardiovascular health and even boost your mood.
Some listeners with asthma even say swimming has significantly improved their condition.
Before you jump in the pool and get started, it is important to be sure that you can swim comfortably and start training in moderation.
If you have not done much or any swimming before, Marais recommends taking swimming lessons and developing that skill - let your coach help you to prepare.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40381207_swimming-pool-under-water-.html
