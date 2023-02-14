Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak
- A deal worth almost a billion rand was on the table for investment into English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs
- The SA Tourism board want CFO, Johan van der Walt, to answer questions as to why he shouldn't be suspended
Sa Tourism CFO, Johan van der Walt, could be facing suspension. Van der Walt was found to be linked to an agency that had a hand in the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal.
He was issued a letter by the board as to why he should not be suspended. The news made headlines and brought about great criticism from all around the country when leaked information about SA Tourism was looking to sponsor English giants Tottenham Hotspur. The information was believed to be leaked by a whistleblower.
If there's leakage of information that leads to frustrating any strategy that they are about, then obviously the organisation is interested in finding out. This is not isolated to Tottenham Hotspur.Dr Thozamile Botha, Chairperson - SA Tourism Board
A three-year deal with English side Tottenham Hotspur, was on the cards worth R900 million. Kit branding, interview backdrop branding and match-day advertising, are only a few of the perks that SA Tourism would have received for the investment.
The proposal was going to go to the minister of finance, who will then look at the finances and check if this is within the mandate and if they have the budget. All of that was going to be done had this deal not been brought to the public before hand.Dr Thozamile Botha, Chairperson - SA Tourism Board
Scroll up and listen to the audio clip attached.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_180249611_september-12-2021-london-uk-the-emblem-of-the-football-club-tottenham-hotspur-fc-against-the-backdro.html
More from Local
New green energy fund offers investors huge tax break benefits
Grovest’s Twelve B Green Energy Fund will help mitigate SA's energy crisis and also offers investors a profit says CEO Jeff Miller.Read More
WATCH: 80-year-old woman found alive 8 days after Turkiye-Syria earthquakes
Amid the devastating news, a rare glimmer of hope arises for an elderly Turkish woman was trapped in rubble for over a week.Read More
Love is all around! Mzansi celebrates Valentine’s Day in style
Jaw-dropping photo sets, Valentine's Day proposals and random acts of kindness. It's a day of love and celebrations for Mzansi.Read More
Private owner protections responsible for decrease in rhino poaching
Wildlife protection joins the list of government failures as state-owned parks account for the most rhino poaching in the country.Read More
The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding
All the news you need to know.Read More
'We are in a major financial crisis in the City of Tshwane' - Finance MMC
Some Gauteng municipalities, including the City of Tshwane and Mogale City, have been struggling financially in recent years.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] What you need to know about FOREX scammers
If it's too good to be true, chances are it probably is.Read More
Midrand landlords not paying City Power leave tenants in the dark
Several residential complexes around Midrand have been disconnected. In total, they owe R37 million.Read More
[WATCH] Superbowl fan sheds ugly tears during US national anthem
A fan could not hold off his tears when singer Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem during the Superbowl LVII.Read More
More from Business
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?
Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.Read More
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".Read More
New green energy fund offers investors huge tax break benefits
Grovest’s Twelve B Green Energy Fund will help mitigate SA's energy crisis and also offers investors a profit says CEO Jeff Miller.Read More
No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong
US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest rate hikes.Read More
The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] What if the grid collapses completely, will insurance cover the losses?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler and Christelle Colman, co-founder and CEO of Ami Underwriting Managers.Read More
SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice
Van der Walt reportedly admitted to having links to an agency set to receive millions from SA Tourism from the controversial sponsorship deal with English football giant, Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] What you need to know about FOREX scammers
If it's too good to be true, chances are it probably is.Read More
Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid
Want to free yourself from Eskom? Going solar is probably your best bet.Read More
More from Politics
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN.Read More
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela
Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for?Read More
GBV, institutional racism and binge drinking laid bare in 'Kampus' documentary
The documentary aims to shine light on the devastating impact of toxic campus culture.Read More
The Midday Report: Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams resigns
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] ATM wants High Court to allow impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa
Ray White interviews ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona.Read More
Wheelie bin lock - a solution for messy pickers or a way to exclude recyclers?
The BinGuard wheelie bin lock is an invention that aims to protect your trash.Read More
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigns
In his resignation letter, Williams said he was resigning to ensure stability in the city. He said he did not want the political instability in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni to spill over to Tshwane.Read More
Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst
John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick journalist Ferial Haffajee.Read More
[WATCH] Faux Pas? SANDF officer bungles arrival of SONA red carpet VIP
A video is going viral of a military officer failing to open a door for a high-ranking official g on the red carpet ahead of #SONA.Read More