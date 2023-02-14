No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong
Bruce Whitfield interviews Philip Saunders, Director of the Investment Institute at Ninety One.
- US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, slower than had been expected.
- The dollar is going to strengthen off these higher-than-expected numbers, which is not good news for the rand.
While inflation in the US continues to cool, it is not happening as quickly as markets expected.
As interest rates in the country are set to remain higher for longer, it could mean a stronger dollar and as a result a weaker rand.
Higher inflation in South Africa could also spell more interest rate increases at home.
On Monday the rand breached R18 to the dollar for the first time since November 2022.
RELATED: Rand crashes through 18/$ as the ever-weakening ZAR continues to tank
On Tuesday morning trading was flat as investors waited for the latest US inflation numbers.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Philip Saunders, Director of the Investment Institute at Ninety One.
The inflation numbers came out pretty much in line with consensus expectations, but then there are all sorts of seasonal things... and you need to pick things apart to actually see what's going on under the headline numbers.Philip Saunders, Director: Investment Institute - Ninety One
I think the markets' reaction has been to push interest rate expectations up a bit, and now we're effectively on track for three additional increases in official rates in the US which would take it up to about 5.25%.Philip Saunders, Director: Investment Institute - Ninety One
Market expectations that rates will start to come down in December I think are pretty ambitious.Philip Saunders, Director: Investment Institute - Ninety One
To listen to Saunders' analysis, scroll to the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/SAYzxuS1O3M
More from Business
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?
Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.Read More
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".Read More
New green energy fund offers investors huge tax break benefits
Grovest’s Twelve B Green Energy Fund will help mitigate SA's energy crisis and also offers investors a profit says CEO Jeff Miller.Read More
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak
Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] What if the grid collapses completely, will insurance cover the losses?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler and Christelle Colman, co-founder and CEO of Ami Underwriting Managers.Read More
SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice
Van der Walt reportedly admitted to having links to an agency set to receive millions from SA Tourism from the controversial sponsorship deal with English football giant, Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] What you need to know about FOREX scammers
If it's too good to be true, chances are it probably is.Read More
Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid
Want to free yourself from Eskom? Going solar is probably your best bet.Read More
More from World
Moldova's president accuses Russia of plotting a coup
Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent, shares the latest in world affairs.Read More
Ballet director smears dog faeces on critic's face over a poor review
The world of ballet has gotten a new position: first position, second position and now turd position.Read More
Video shows Wagner Group apparently executing Russian deserter with sledgehammer
A video showing the execution of a former Russian mercenary, using a sledgehammer, is making the rounds on social media.Read More
[WATCH] SAPS K9 unit helps Gift of the Givers rescue 80-year-old lady in Türkiye
SAPS’s K9 unit recently joined search and rescue operations following the devastating earthquake that hit the region.Read More
US military shoots down UFO over Canada
President Joe Biden has ordered his military to take down the unidentified flying object.Read More
[WATCH] Asteroid explodes in night sky over English Channel
An asteroid lit up the night sky over the English Channel in the early hours of Monday morning.Read More
Russian women flock to Argentina to give birth
"Birth tourism" from Russia to Argentina is booming as the war in Ukraine drags toward its second year.Read More
Brazil tries to drive out illegal miners hounding indigenous tribe
The Brazilian government is on a mission to push illegal gold miners out of the Yanomami Indigenous territory.Read More
Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May
Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist?Read More