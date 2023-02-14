No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong





Bruce Whitfield interviews Philip Saunders, Director of the Investment Institute at Ninety One.

- US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, slower than had been expected.

- The dollar is going to strengthen off these higher-than-expected numbers, which is not good news for the rand.

While inflation in the US continues to cool, it is not happening as quickly as markets expected.

As interest rates in the country are set to remain higher for longer, it could mean a stronger dollar and as a result a weaker rand.

Higher inflation in South Africa could also spell more interest rate increases at home.

On Monday the rand breached R18 to the dollar for the first time since November 2022.

On Tuesday morning trading was flat as investors waited for the latest US inflation numbers.

The inflation numbers came out pretty much in line with consensus expectations, but then there are all sorts of seasonal things... and you need to pick things apart to actually see what's going on under the headline numbers. Philip Saunders, Director: Investment Institute - Ninety One

I think the markets' reaction has been to push interest rate expectations up a bit, and now we're effectively on track for three additional increases in official rates in the US which would take it up to about 5.25%. Philip Saunders, Director: Investment Institute - Ninety One

Market expectations that rates will start to come down in December I think are pretty ambitious. Philip Saunders, Director: Investment Institute - Ninety One

