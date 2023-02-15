Streaming issues? Report here
'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?'

15 February 2023 5:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Cabinet reshuffle
Bruce Whitfield
Electricity crisis
Business Leadership SA
BLSA
Busi Mavuso
state of disaster
ANC cadre deployment

We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial choices to ANC cadres?

Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa.

- President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to finally announce a Cabinet reshuffle after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his Budget Speech next week.

- The much-anticipated ministerial shake-up is a golden opportunity for Ramaphosa, says Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the State of the Nation debate in Parliament on 20 February 2020. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the State of the Nation debate in Parliament on 20 February 2020. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to finally announce a Cabinet reshuffle after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his Budget Speech on Wednesday next week.

It's a golden opportunity for the President to put what he's been proclaiming into action says Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

RELATED: Economists urge Ramaphosa to reshuffle Cabinet and save SA

Mavuso references Ramaphosa's January 8 statement where he issued a stern warning to those in the ANC involved in corrupt activities.

"It's clear that it cannot stop there" she says.

The business community... has made it clear that we'd like the President to actually start cracking the whip and getting things done. You need to go a step further, you need to accelerate government's anti-corruption efforts.

Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

One of the ways which is very clear to us as business to ensure that the stern warning he issued on January 8 is implemented, is by appointing ethical leaders who serve the needs of all South Africans.

Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

South Africa needs a Cabinet that can drive urgent implementation and has detailed knowledge of the complex issues that we need to resolve, Mavuso elaborates.

In the sense that the pool of candidates has been limited to ANC cadres she agrees with Whitfield that the country has a political rather than an economic problem.

It doesn't have to be. Who said we can't be colouring outside of the lines seeing the epic, disastrous proportions of the situation we find ourselves in?

Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

Who said ministers need to come from the ANC? South Africa is devoid of a whole lot of things but talent and skills and capability and the expertise that's actually required to solve our problems is not one of them!

Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

She believes the idea to appoint a Minister of Electricity is a "terrible" one, but finds the proposition interesting in terms of where this person will come from.

Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst

"If you declare a State of Disaster on this, doesn't it say that you're going to do something that has not been done before, does the Minister of Electricity need to come from the ANC?"

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?'




