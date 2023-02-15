Streaming issues? Report here
Sona debate: Opposition parties rip into Ramaphosa, call for his resignation

Members of Parliament will continue their debate on the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, after opposition MPs tore into the president’s address on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament will continue their debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Wednesday after opposition MPs tore into the president’s address on Tuesday.

Opposition parties took turns in criticising President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, with some calling for his resignation.

But African National Congress (ANC) members came to Ramaphosa’s defence, especially on Eskom and the power crisis.

READ MORE: Sona debate: Load shedding a permanent feature under Ramaphosa - DASona debate: SA can’t rely on ‘resilience’, says Steenhuisen

The official opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA) was the first party to take the president to task over his latest Sona address, saying things had gotten worse under leadership.

DA leader John Steenhuisen: "What has happened under your watch is a farce. The 'New Dawn' was a false dawn. 'Ramaphoria' was a delusion."

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema told the joint sitting that the president had failed to address the country’s many problems from rampant crime to energy, calling for the president’s removal.

"Because the reality is, Mr President, nothing is working under you. You are a man on top and doing nothing," Malema said.

But ANC leaders like Gwede Mantashe and Pemmy Majodina came to Ramaphosa’s defence, saying his address provided much-needed solutions.

"Unfortunately, we have political parties that never want to be involved in finding solutions to any crisis," Mantashe said.

The debate will wrap up on Wednesday afternoon, with Ramaphosa expected to address the issues raised by MPs when he responds on Thursday.

WATCH: 'You are a man on top and doing nothing' - opposition parties at Sona debate


This article first appeared on EWN : Sona debate: Opposition parties rip into Ramaphosa, call for his resignation




