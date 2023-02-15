Oscar Pistorius parole: Law must take its course, says Steenkamp family's lawyer
JOHANNESBURG - As Oscar Pistorius’ parole eligibility date draws nearer, the Steenkamp family's lawyers said that their position was simply that the law must take its course.
February 14 marked 10 years since Pistorius shot and killed his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in his Pretoria East home.
ALSO READ: Valentine's Day a 'sensitive time' as Steenkamps remember Reeva 10 years on
The Paralympian was ultimately convicted of her murder and sentenced to 13 years and five months behind bars.
He becomes eligible for parole next month, after serving half of that.
Eligibility for parole is governed by the Correctional Services Act, which provides for an offender to be considered for placement on parole after serving half of his or her sentence.
Previously, there was some confusion around when exactly this would be in Pistorius’ case.
But it’s now considered settled that he’ll become eligible for parole next month.
Tania Koen, the lawyer for the Steenkamps, said that the family's view "has always been that if he’s eligible … the law must take its course".
She stressed that the process must follow the law. But she said that under the South African legal system, he was as entitled to be considered for parole as any other offender.
This article first appeared on EWN : Oscar Pistorius parole: Law must take its course, says Steenkamp family's lawyer
Source : AFP
More from Local
[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage
Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade.Read More
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion
University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education.Read More
[LISTEN]: Here's what debt collectors can and can't do
The endless calls that feel like harassment are often dreaded by people who receive call from collectors.Read More
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?
Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.Read More
Electricity state of disaster a result of ANC's political influence - Solidarity
Solidarity filed an urgent court application to scrap the declaration and classification of the power crisis as a national state of disaster.Read More
Want the CCMA's help with a workplace dispute? Here is what you should know
The CCMA has been set up in terms of the Labour Relations Act as a dispute resolutions body.Read More
RTMC to help police investigate Limpopo crash that killed 21 people
The deputy Minister of Transport has urged the Road Traffic Management Corporation to treat the investigation with urgency.Read More
Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half
The South African Post Office is at loggerheads with the Communications Workers' Union over the company's retrenchment plans.Read More
Increase in electrocution owed to illegal connections concerning - police
Police in Mpumalanga said owing to recent severe rains in the province, illegally connected cables had left people at risk of electrocution.Read More