



JOHANNESBURG - As Oscar Pistorius’ parole eligibility date draws nearer, the Steenkamp family's lawyers said that their position was simply that the law must take its course.

February 14 marked 10 years since Pistorius shot and killed his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in his Pretoria East home.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day a 'sensitive time' as Steenkamps remember Reeva 10 years on

The Paralympian was ultimately convicted of her murder and sentenced to 13 years and five months behind bars.

He becomes eligible for parole next month, after serving half of that.

Eligibility for parole is governed by the Correctional Services Act, which provides for an offender to be considered for placement on parole after serving half of his or her sentence.

Previously, there was some confusion around when exactly this would be in Pistorius’ case.

But it’s now considered settled that he’ll become eligible for parole next month.

Tania Koen, the lawyer for the Steenkamps, said that the family's view "has always been that if he’s eligible … the law must take its course".

She stressed that the process must follow the law. But she said that under the South African legal system, he was as entitled to be considered for parole as any other offender.

This article first appeared on EWN : Oscar Pistorius parole: Law must take its course, says Steenkamp family's lawyer