Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes
Bongani Bingwa interviews Crystal Orderson.
-
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordered citizens to turn in old naira notes by 10 February, when they ceased to be legal tender
-
The directive has led to cash shortages, long queues and political instability in the West African powerhouse
-
Nigeria is facing severe dollar shortages, forcing many citizens and businesses to seek foreign exchange on the black market, where its naira currency has progressively weakened
Some Nigerians are up in arms over the rejections of old notes.
About 40% of Nigerians do not have a bank account and the financial system of limited capacity for online transactions.
Some ruling party politicians are publicly accusing the CBN of a plot to turn voters against its presidential candidate in the upcoming election, set to take place on 25 February.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122141616_point-of-sale-machine-with-nigerian-naira-notes.html?vti=nxlkxnf7r0z5mx1bz6-1-20
