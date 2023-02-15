Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade. 15 February 2023 1:46 PM
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education. 15 February 2023 1:40 PM
[LISTEN]: Here's what debt collectors can and can't do The endless calls that feel like harassment are often dreaded by people who receive call from collectors. 15 February 2023 1:36 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education. 15 February 2023 1:40 PM
Whites, Coloureds and Indians overestimate their social class - study Are you middle-class? Upperclass? Where would you rank yourself? 15 February 2023 6:47 AM
Sona debate: Opposition parties rip into Ramaphosa, call for his resignation Members of Parliament will continue their debate on the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, after opposition MPs tore into t... 15 February 2023 4:48 AM
View all Politics
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports? Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase. 15 February 2023 12:10 PM
[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns. 15 February 2023 10:30 AM
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs. 15 February 2023 9:41 AM
View all Business
How the FNB app can help you draft a will in minutes Many South Africans pass away without a valid will, but FNB has launched a solution to help people draft a will in their app. 15 February 2023 1:51 PM
Achieve your fitness goals even in a small, quite space Africa Melane chats to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about quick, quite and convenient workouts. 15 February 2023 12:25 PM
[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns. 15 February 2023 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs. 15 February 2023 9:41 AM
UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football Robert Marawa spoke to Head Of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier and Kenny Macleod who is a UEFA Assist Official. 14 February 2023 5:41 PM
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men's and women's teams exceeding expectations. 13 February 2023 6:25 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna's first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Republican Nikki Haley challenges Donald Trump in bid for 2024 US Presidency Republican Nikki Haley announced that she will be trying her hand at the US presidential bid in 2024. 15 February 2023 11:20 AM
NATO is running out of weapons to support Ukraine The military alliance of 30 countries publically admits to dwindling stockpiles following gargantuan donations to Ukraine. 15 February 2023 10:09 AM
Nigeria's cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all World
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria's cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
View all Opinion
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant'

15 February 2023 8:32 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Bongani Bingwa speaks to seasoned journalist and editor Crystal Orderson.

  • The Tanzanian government has banned "Diary of a Wimpy Kid", a popular series of children's books, from schools in the conservative East African country for violating local cultural norms

  • Education Minister Adolf Mkenda on Monday announced the immediate ban on the books

  • The government will monitor libraries in both public and private schools to make sure they are not on their shelves

Picture: Diary of a wimpy kid/Instagram.
Picture: Diary of a wimpy kid/Instagram.

It is still unclear what content in the series of illustrated books by US author Jeff Kinney offended the government.

Mkenda explained that the East African country is banning the books from schools and other educational institutions because they contradict Tanzanian cultural norms and morals.

They say it violates the country’s traditions, customs, and culture so Tanzania has banned all 16 titles of this popular children’s series.

Crystal Orderson, Seasoned journalist and editor

Scroll up to listen to the audio.




More from Africa

Point of sale device with Nigerian Naira notes. © osarieme/123rf.com

Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes

15 February 2023 7:34 AM

Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash.

Read More arrow_forward

© harvepino/123rf.com

Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change?

6 February 2023 11:10 AM

Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week.

Read More arrow_forward

An armoured personnel carrier on patrol near Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: United Nations Photo

UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC

6 February 2023 4:13 AM

The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday.

Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Danil Roudenko / 123rf

Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050

2 February 2023 8:54 AM

While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average.

Read More arrow_forward

Image by Hiobson

Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities

27 January 2023 2:51 PM

The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant.

Read More arrow_forward

© kodda/123rf.com

Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025

27 January 2023 11:11 AM

Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025.

Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.

Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections

18 January 2023 7:41 AM

General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023.

Read More arrow_forward

© antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC

17 January 2023 2:41 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent.

Read More arrow_forward

Members of the SANDF's Light Modern Brigade. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter

Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire

11 January 2023 6:57 AM

Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively.

Read More arrow_forward

Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now

Lifestyle Business

Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half

Local Business

RTMC to help police investigate Limpopo crash that killed 21 people

Local

State of disaster on electricity: Solidarity's court challenge could change Act

15 February 2023 4:44 PM

Tazne van Wyk's killer shouldn't have been allowed back into community: Activist

15 February 2023 4:28 PM

Saws issues warning of severe inclement conditions for Gauteng, EC

15 February 2023 4:19 PM

