Pilot of light aircraft killed in Centurion crash





JOHANNESBURG - One person has died in an aircraft crash in Knoppieslagte in Centurion.

Emeg-G-Med paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said when they arrived at scene, they found the light fixed-wing aircraft in a river adjacent to the N14 highway.

He said the pilot was the only occupant in the aircraft.

“The pilot, who was the only occupant in the aircraft, was declared dead on arrival of paramedics. The scene was secured and handed over to the South African Police Service and civil aviation authorities for further investigations and processes.”

The incident comes after a series of light aircraft crashes over the past few months.

Last month, a light aircraft crashed near Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, killing two people.

The pilot of another light aircraft was also killed in a crash in Mbombela, Mpumalanga in January.

