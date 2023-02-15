Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Nomkhita Mona, Group Chief Executive Officer at the South African Post Office (SAPO).
SAPO, in financial disarray for 15 consecutive years, reported a loss of R2.2-billion for the year to 31 March 2022.
The state-owned company is largely unsustainable as only 303 Post Office branches out of 1266 in its network are turning a profit.
Group CEO Nomkhita Mona says in order to combat historical financial challenges the entity needs to slash between 3000 and 6000 workers.
Salaries currently make up 68% of our expenditure... completely unsustainable.Nomkhita Mona, Group Chief Executive Officer - the South African Post Office
We calculated that we would need to lose 6000 jobs.Nomkhita Mona, Group Chief Executive Officer - the South African Post Office
SAPO currently employs 12 513 people.
Mona says the company plans to incentivise employees with adequate severance packages.
We will give you one week’s pay for every year you worked.Nomkhita Mona, Group Chief Executive Officer - the South African Post Office
