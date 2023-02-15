Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month
JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said that annual consumer price inflation (CPI) eased for a third consecutive month to 6.9% for January.
The figure comes down from 7.2% in December and 7.4% in November.
The consumer price index, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, declined by 0.1% between December and January.
While food inflation remains high, the main contributors to the lower inflation includes a drop in fuel prices.
Chief director for price statistics at Stats SA, Patrick Kelly: "The fuel price index declined by 10.5% between December and January, dragging its annual rate down to 13.1% from 22.8% in December. A litre of 95-octane petrol (inland) cost R21.40 in January, down from R23.46 recorded the month before. The price of petrol is now roughly at a level last seen in March 2022."
Annual consumer price #inflation cooled for a third straight month in January, decreasing to 6,9% from 7,2% in December.' Stats SA (@StatsSA) February 15, 2023
Listen here for more: https://t.co/7tCI0Cnvvc#StatsSA #CPI pic.twitter.com/W6LjiHGn1X
5 of the 10 largest price changes between December and January were vegetables.' Stats SA (@StatsSA) February 15, 2023
Read more on the latest #CPI results here: https://t.co/vKaxpCaOkp#StatsSA #inflation pic.twitter.com/DGznPABh6C
Here is a breakdown of the most notable CPI changes:
The latest consumer price inflation for 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier / Eyewitness News
This article first appeared on EWN : Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Business
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?
Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.Read More
[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less
A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns.Read More
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United
The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.Read More
Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half
The South African Post Office is at loggerheads with the Communications Workers' Union over the company's retrenchment plans.Read More
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes
Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash.Read More
Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now
Toyota, Volkswagen, and Suzuki are the most-popular vehicle brands in South Africa.Read More
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?
Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.Read More
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".Read More
New green energy fund offers investors huge tax break benefits
Grovest’s Twelve B Green Energy Fund will help mitigate SA's energy crisis and also offers investors a profit says CEO Jeff Miller.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage
Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade.Read More
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion
University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education.Read More
[LISTEN]: Here's what debt collectors can and can't do
The endless calls that feel like harassment are often dreaded by people who receive call from collectors.Read More
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?
Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.Read More
Electricity state of disaster a result of ANC's political influence - Solidarity
Solidarity filed an urgent court application to scrap the declaration and classification of the power crisis as a national state of disaster.Read More
Want the CCMA's help with a workplace dispute? Here is what you should know
The CCMA has been set up in terms of the Labour Relations Act as a dispute resolutions body.Read More
RTMC to help police investigate Limpopo crash that killed 21 people
The deputy Minister of Transport has urged the Road Traffic Management Corporation to treat the investigation with urgency.Read More
Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half
The South African Post Office is at loggerheads with the Communications Workers' Union over the company's retrenchment plans.Read More
Increase in electrocution owed to illegal connections concerning - police
Police in Mpumalanga said owing to recent severe rains in the province, illegally connected cables had left people at risk of electrocution.Read More