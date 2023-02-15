The Midday Report Express: Confusion over Tshwane mayor's resignation





The recent resignation of Tshwane's Executive Mayor, Randall Williams, took many by surprise, but what seemed an initially clear cut stepping down, has now generated confusion.

Williams' initial resignation was meant to take effect at midnight on Monday, 12 February 2023, but he has since amended that with a follow-up letter saying he would step down at month-end. To add further confusion, Williams is apparently on leave and has appointed mayoral committee member for finance, Peter Sutton, to act in his stead.

A special council meeting by the Tshwane metro council scheduled for today to discuss the matter has since been cancelled amid the confusion.

Mandy Wiener speaks with Dr Murunwa Makwarela, the Tshwane Council Speaker, to try and gain clarity about the situation.

On Monday, we woke up to the surprise resignation of the mayor. Yeah, you know, he started with one letter. I could even see it in my own e-mails. I was just getting calls left and right. There was another letter that was submitted. Dr Murunwa Makwarela, Speaker - Tshwane Council

As far as we know from a party perspective, the resignation would only kick in on the 28th or would take effect on midnight 28th February. Solly Msimanga, Leader - DA Gauteng

