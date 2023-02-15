



JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police said four people had died after being exposed to illegal electricity lines in the past two weeks.

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old boy died after being exposed to some illegally connected cables in Kamhlushwa.

The province has had persisting issues with the electricity supply being affected by the recent severe weather conditions.

However, police said that the connection of illegal electricity lines is making the situation worse.

Some of the illegal cables that haven't been connected properly expose people to electrocution.

Three deaths have been reported in Tonga where people were accidentally electrocuted by stepping into water that had been exposed to these loose cables.

“The area is wet, so it’s very very dangerous so we make a call to the community to be very, very careful and check all these low-lying cables," said the police's Selvy Mohlala.

Mohlala urged residents to stop forming illegal electricity connections.

This article first appeared on EWN : Increase in electrocution owed to illegal connections concerning - police