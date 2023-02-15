[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion
Lester Kiewit interviews Emile Coetzee, a student at the University of Pretoria and Zeta Gertson, a student at the University of Cape Town.
Currently, students at the University of Cape Town have shut down the campus to protest financial exclusion.
UCT's SRC (Student Representative Council) recently released a statement announcing the closure of the campus until all students who require funding, receive funding and until all students who require accommodation are given accommodation.
This, however, is not a problem isolated to UCT.
University students from around the country are faced with the same problem.
RELATED: [PICS] Students shut down UCT to protest financial exclusion
South Africa's group of students known as the "missing middle" are still at the short end of the stick when it comes to gaining access to tertiary education, particularly when it comes to securing financial aid.
"Missing middle" refers to students who are currently "not poor enough" to qualify for NSFAS funding, but also cannot afford to pay the required fees to study further.
Lester Kiewit chats to students facing financial inclusion, it's impact and what measures they have taken to ensure that they're able to complete their studies.
For some of the students, this means creating funding platforms, where the public is able to place donations.
It's definitely frustrating and really demotivating, demoralising, to be told by institutions that I make too much money for aid, when I know that my situation is quite the opposite.Emile Coetzee, Student – University of Pretoria
Now I'm finding myself in a situation where I don't qualify for NSFAS, I don't have a bursary yet...my funding has been defunded, so I'm left stranded and having to resort to the public.Zeta Gertson, Student – University of Cape Town
RELATED: 'We strongly believe that no student will be left behind' - UCT SRC president
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion
