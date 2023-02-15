Streaming issues? Report here
RTMC to help police investigate Limpopo crash that killed 21 people

15 February 2023 9:42 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
limpopo accident
Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)

The deputy Minister of Transport has urged the Road Traffic Management Corporation to treat the investigation with urgency.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has been deployed to work with police to investigate the Makhado bus tragedy.

A bus transporting commuters from the area to different villages in the Vhembe district collided head-on with a cash-in-transit vehicle on the N1 highway on Monday, leaving at least 21 people dead.

Scores of others were injured.

READ: Limpopo tour bus, cash-in-transit fatal collision Death toll rises to 21

Chikunga and provincial government officials visited the families of those injured in the north of Limpopo on Wednesday.

Chikunga said should investigations reveal that the crash was a result of negligence, her department would ensure a criminal case is opened.

She said the RTMC was urged to treat the investigation with urgency.

While reports suggested the bus was unroadworthy, Chikunga said this was yet to be confirmed.

"We are investigating, and based on our findings, we will then decide whether there is a case to answer to in court."


This article first appeared on EWN : RTMC to help police investigate Limpopo crash that killed 21 people




