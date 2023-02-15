RTMC to help police investigate Limpopo crash that killed 21 people
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has been deployed to work with police to investigate the Makhado bus tragedy.
A bus transporting commuters from the area to different villages in the Vhembe district collided head-on with a cash-in-transit vehicle on the N1 highway on Monday, leaving at least 21 people dead.
Scores of others were injured.
READ: Limpopo tour bus, cash-in-transit fatal collision Death toll rises to 21
Chikunga and provincial government officials visited the families of those injured in the north of Limpopo on Wednesday.
Chikunga said should investigations reveal that the crash was a result of negligence, her department would ensure a criminal case is opened.
She said the RTMC was urged to treat the investigation with urgency.
While reports suggested the bus was unroadworthy, Chikunga said this was yet to be confirmed.
"We are investigating, and based on our findings, we will then decide whether there is a case to answer to in court."
This article first appeared on EWN : RTMC to help police investigate Limpopo crash that killed 21 people
More from Local
[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage
Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade.Read More
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion
University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education.Read More
[LISTEN]: Here's what debt collectors can and can't do
The endless calls that feel like harassment are often dreaded by people who receive call from collectors.Read More
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?
Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.Read More
Electricity state of disaster a result of ANC's political influence - Solidarity
Solidarity filed an urgent court application to scrap the declaration and classification of the power crisis as a national state of disaster.Read More
Want the CCMA's help with a workplace dispute? Here is what you should know
The CCMA has been set up in terms of the Labour Relations Act as a dispute resolutions body.Read More
Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half
The South African Post Office is at loggerheads with the Communications Workers' Union over the company's retrenchment plans.Read More
Increase in electrocution owed to illegal connections concerning - police
Police in Mpumalanga said owing to recent severe rains in the province, illegally connected cables had left people at risk of electrocution.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month
Statistics South Africa said that the annual consumer price inflation has eased for a third month to 6.9% for January.Read More