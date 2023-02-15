Want the CCMA's help with a workplace dispute? Here is what you should know
Clement Manyathela speaks to Cameron Morajane, director for the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
-
The CCMA focuses on mediating and resolving labour disputes.
-
Their primary goal with settlements is to ensure job security and a return to work.
Morajane says the CCMA is not a court of law, but a commission that focuses on conciliation, mediation, and if necessary, arbitration where they do take a court-styled approach.
He adds that in some cases the CCMA can facilitate intervention into a dispute, even if it has not been referred to them.
This will happen in cases where the there is a labour matter they are concerned about and consider to be of public interest and they will not sit back and do nothing just because it was not referred to them.
Proactive action is one of our pillars. We take proactive interventions into disputes.Cameron Morajane, Director - Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)
When it comes to settling matters, Morajane says their primary goal is to ensure social justice, job security, while trying to ensure all settlements include a return to work.
He adds that more than 75% of their cases end in a settlement where all parties agree.
However, he says that with the high demand they see they do not have as much capacity as they would like to have in order to resolve disputes quickly.
Listen to the audio above for more.
