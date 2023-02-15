Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Electricity state of disaster a result of ANC's political influence - Solidarity

15 February 2023 11:13 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Eskom
Solidarity
Load shedding
state of disaster
Karpowership

Solidarity filed an urgent court application to scrap the declaration and classification of the power crisis as a national state of disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity on Wednesday said the imposed state of disaster over the electricity crisis is a result of undue political influence brought to bear by the African National Congress (ANC).

Last Thursday during his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster to “respond to the electricity crisis and its effects”.

The move has been met with widespread controversy though.

ALSO READ:SA divided on state of disaster, electricity ministerRamaphosa says state of disaster call a ‘practical measure’ to prevent blackoutNational state of disaster: what's the fine print, Mr President? - analystsDlamini Zuma will ‘punish’ SA ‘again’ if she leads state of disaster - DA

Solidarity has taken legal action by filing an urgent application in the High Court in Pretoria.

The trade union wants the court to declare as unconstitutional and invalid both the National Disaster Management Centre’s decision to classify the energy crisis as a disaster and the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs’ subsequent decision to declare a state of disaster.

Solidarity maintained that these decisions were ultimately taken at the behest of the ANC, highlighting that they came hot on the heels of January’s national executive committee lekgotla (which was where the idea was first floated).

The union suggested that "factionalism and infighting" within the governing party had a "significant influence" as did a dip in the polls due largely to load shedding.

It also puts up reports from analysts suggesting that the state of disaster would enable the state to push through the controversial Karpowership deal, which it further describes as being "part of an internal political tussle".

In short, Solidarity said, there are numerous indications that "the state of disaster is the result of political ambition and maneuvering rather than a true necessity".


This article first appeared on EWN : Electricity state of disaster a result of ANC's political influence - Solidarity




