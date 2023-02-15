The death toll from the Turkiya-Syria earthquakes has now passed 41 000.





Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers says its rescue and medical teams are expected to leave for disaster-stricken Türkiye on Tuesday 7 February 2023. Picture: Supplied.

The devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria has seen its deathtoll rise to a staggering 41 000 people. The Turkish government and the UN have been making appeals for continued aid from both governments and individuals.

Mandy Wiener speaks to the Turkish Ambassador, Ayşegül Kandaş, about the situation on the ground.

