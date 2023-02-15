[LISTEN]: Here's what debt collectors can and can't do
Aubrey Masango chats to Tshepo Sekobo, managing director of Sekobo Attorneys.
Most people will go to the bank, borrow money and if all goes well, they pay it off and life goes on. But sometimes things do not go as planned.
Whether its an uptick in the repo rate, interest rate and ultimately the cost of living, a number of South Africans are living beyond their means and borrowing money to survive.
When things go south and lenders cannot pay, financial institutions enlist the services of debt collectors to recover the money owed to them.
So how do you toe the line and decipher whether or not the constant calls and volatile conversations are legal?
Sekobo says people should look to National Credit Regulator (NRC) to determine if they are indeed being harassed and their rights violated.
Debt collectors must be registered with the National Credit Regulator and have an NCRDC number, according to National Debt Collection Act 114 of 1998.
Lastly, a debt collector is not allowed to give, or threaten to give, information to the consumer's employer that may affect their opportunities as an employee, serve any false legal documents or present themselves as police officers, sheriffs or officers of the court.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
More from Local
[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage
Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade.Read More
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion
University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education.Read More
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?
Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.Read More
Electricity state of disaster a result of ANC's political influence - Solidarity
Solidarity filed an urgent court application to scrap the declaration and classification of the power crisis as a national state of disaster.Read More
Want the CCMA's help with a workplace dispute? Here is what you should know
The CCMA has been set up in terms of the Labour Relations Act as a dispute resolutions body.Read More
RTMC to help police investigate Limpopo crash that killed 21 people
The deputy Minister of Transport has urged the Road Traffic Management Corporation to treat the investigation with urgency.Read More
Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half
The South African Post Office is at loggerheads with the Communications Workers' Union over the company's retrenchment plans.Read More
Increase in electrocution owed to illegal connections concerning - police
Police in Mpumalanga said owing to recent severe rains in the province, illegally connected cables had left people at risk of electrocution.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month
Statistics South Africa said that the annual consumer price inflation has eased for a third month to 6.9% for January.Read More