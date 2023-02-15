



The scene of an accident in Limpopo involving a tour bus and a cash-in-transit van, on 13 February 2023. Picture: @TransportLimCom/Twitter

The death toll in the Limpopo bus crash has climbed to 21, this as families of the victims travel to the area to identify the bodies. The crash was caused when a cash-in-transit van attempted a takeover manoeuvre resulting in the fatal collision.

Mandy Weiner speaks to Tidimalo Chuene, the Limpopo Transport Department' s spokesperson, to get an update on the situation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Update on the bus crash in Limpopo - death toll escalates to 21.