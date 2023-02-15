Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade. 15 February 2023 1:46 PM
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education. 15 February 2023 1:40 PM
[LISTEN]: Here's what debt collectors can and can't do The endless calls that feel like harassment are often dreaded by people who receive call from collectors. 15 February 2023 1:36 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education. 15 February 2023 1:40 PM
Whites, Coloureds and Indians overestimate their social class - study Are you middle-class? Upperclass? Where would you rank yourself? 15 February 2023 6:47 AM
Sona debate: Opposition parties rip into Ramaphosa, call for his resignation Members of Parliament will continue their debate on the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, after opposition MPs tore into t... 15 February 2023 4:48 AM
View all Politics
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports? Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase. 15 February 2023 12:10 PM
[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns. 15 February 2023 10:30 AM
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs. 15 February 2023 9:41 AM
View all Business
How the FNB app can help you draft a will in minutes Many South Africans pass away without a valid will, but FNB has launched a solution to help people draft a will in their app. 15 February 2023 1:51 PM
Achieve your fitness goals even in a small, quite space Africa Melane chats to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about quick, quite and convenient workouts. 15 February 2023 12:25 PM
[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns. 15 February 2023 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs. 15 February 2023 9:41 AM
UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football Robert Marawa spoke to Head Of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier and Kenny Macleod who is a UEFA Assist Official. 14 February 2023 5:41 PM
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations. 13 February 2023 6:25 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Republican Nikki Haley challenges Donald Trump in bid for 2024 US Presidency Republican Nikki Haley announced that she will be trying her hand at the US presidential bid in 2024. 15 February 2023 11:20 AM
NATO is running out of weapons to support Ukraine The military alliance of 30 countries publically admits to dwindling stockpiles following gargantuan donations to Ukraine. 15 February 2023 10:09 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all World
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage

15 February 2023 1:46 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Valentines Day
Cape Talk
Pippa Hudson
marriage advice
relationship advice
On the Couch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade.

Every day of this week, Pippa Hudson chats with various couples about their love journeys and what it realistically takes to make love last.

On Wednesday, 15 February, Hudson chatted to Lydia and Richard Herman who've been married for almost 64 years.

Listen to their lasting love story below.

RELATED: 'WE TALK ABOUT IT': BILL MORRIS SHARES LOVE ADVICE AFTER 57 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

'NEVER GO TO BED ANGRY' - COUPLE SHARES MARRIAGE ADVICE

After meeting at a gathering with friends as teenagers, they started courting in 1957, got married in 1959 and they've been inseparable ever since.

Lydia says their love lasts because of faith...

That's (faith) really been a stabiliser in our lives. We believe that a family that prays together stays together.

Lydia Herman, Lasting Love Couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson

On the glue that holds their relationship together, Richard says that it's important to get through difficult times...

There should be understanding, forgiveness and loving and straightening out matters and doing that is a great help.

Richard Herman, lasting love couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson

For the younger lovebirds out there, the pair said that this will get your through...

Loving each other truly, sincerely and genuinely. Knowing that this was the right partner. Encouraging each other, supporting each other and definitely a forgiving spirit and respect.

Lydia Herman, Lasting Love Couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson

The Hermans' love and life journey can teach us love lessons such as:

1) It's important to prioritise family time and connecting with each other.

2) Keeping the faith gets your through tough times.

3) Talk about difficult issues together.

4) "Fight" once every decade.

So far, the couple looks forward to celebrating 64 years of marriage in June this year.

Mr Herman will also turn 90 in December.

We wish that their love remains evergreen.

Catch Lunch with Pippa Hudson between 1 pm and 3 pm every day this Valentine's week for more couples' stories.


This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage




15 February 2023 1:46 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Valentines Day
Cape Talk
Pippa Hudson
marriage advice
relationship advice
On the Couch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson

More from Lifestyle

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

How the FNB app can help you draft a will in minutes

15 February 2023 1:51 PM

Many South Africans pass away without a valid will, but FNB has launched a solution to help people draft a will in their app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: pexels.com

Achieve your fitness goals even in a small, quite space

15 February 2023 12:25 PM

Africa Melane chats to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about quick, quite and convenient workouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alexskopje/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less

15 February 2023 10:30 AM

A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now

15 February 2023 7:07 AM

Toyota, Volkswagen, and Suzuki are the most-popular vehicle brands in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Dunlop PotholeFM campaign on YouTube

'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?

14 February 2023 7:38 PM

Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ svetazi/123rf.com

Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?

14 February 2023 6:30 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice

14 February 2023 1:12 PM

[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats to married couple, Heather and Andre Minne, about family, respect and communication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© cookelma/123rf.com

Want to boost your health inside and out? Just keep swimming

14 February 2023 12:58 PM

Swimming can be a fun pastime to keep you active, but it also comes with a number of health benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid

14 February 2023 9:14 AM

Want to free yourself from Eskom? Going solar is probably your best bet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© cronislaw/123rf.com

Romance Scams: Women over 50 are losing a fortune to online lovers

14 February 2023 7:09 AM

Romance can be one swipe away but con men are out to cash in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

FILE: UCT upper campus is a main gathering spot for Fees2017 protesters to discuss their grievances. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/EWN.

[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion

15 February 2023 1:40 PM

University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eviction notice. Picture: Pixabay.com

[LISTEN]: Here's what debt collectors can and can't do

15 February 2023 1:36 PM

The endless calls that feel like harassment are often dreaded by people who receive call from collectors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African rand banknotes. Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News.

As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?

15 February 2023 12:10 PM

Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of parts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

Electricity state of disaster a result of ANC's political influence - Solidarity

15 February 2023 11:13 AM

Solidarity filed an urgent court application to scrap the declaration and classification of the power crisis as a national state of disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) logo. Picture: Supplied.

Want the CCMA's help with a workplace dispute? Here is what you should know

15 February 2023 10:57 AM

The CCMA has been set up in terms of the Labour Relations Act as a dispute resolutions body.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The scene of an accident in Limpopo involving a tour bus and a cash-in-transit van on 13 February 2023. Picture: Screenshot

RTMC to help police investigate Limpopo crash that killed 21 people

15 February 2023 9:42 AM

The deputy Minister of Transport has urged the Road Traffic Management Corporation to treat the investigation with urgency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half

15 February 2023 9:27 AM

The South African Post Office is at loggerheads with the Communications Workers' Union over the company's retrenchment plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eleven-year-old boy was killed by illegal connections in Orange Farm on 17 November 2021. Picture: Eskom.

Increase in electrocution owed to illegal connections concerning - police

15 February 2023 9:22 AM

Police in Mpumalanga said owing to recent severe rains in the province, illegally connected cables had left people at risk of electrocution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month

15 February 2023 8:25 AM

Statistics South Africa said that the annual consumer price inflation has eased for a third month to 6.9% for January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Standard Bank branch manager fired for 'misconduct' must be reinstated, the Johannesburg Labour Appeal Court has ruled. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp

You can’t be fired just because you’re unpopular, court says

15 February 2023 8:04 AM

The Labour Appeal Court has ruled that a Standard Bank branch manager fired for 'misconduct' despite an unblemished 23-year record must be reinstated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now

Lifestyle Business

Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half

Local Business

RTMC to help police investigate Limpopo crash that killed 21 people

Local

EWN Highlights

State of disaster on electricity: Solidarity's court challenge could change Act

15 February 2023 4:44 PM

Tazne van Wyk's killer shouldn't have been allowed back into community: Activist

15 February 2023 4:28 PM

Saws issues warning of severe inclement conditions for Gauteng, EC

15 February 2023 4:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA