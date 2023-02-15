Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs
- Annual consumer price inflation slowed further in January, dipping to 6.9% from 7.2% in December 2022.
- A notable fall in the price of fuel was the biggest factor behind the dip in the headline rate says Stats SA.
- However food inflation continues to accelerate - it's at the highest rate in almost 14 years.
Inflation eased slightly again in January, for the third consecutive month.
It cooled to 6.9% from 7.2% in December 2022 (and 7.4% in November).
RELATED: Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year
Statistics SA said a notable fall in the price of fuel was the biggest factor behind the dip in the headline rate.
Consumers however will be feeling the pain as food inflation continues to accelerate.
The annual inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed to 13,4% in January.
That's the highest reading since April 2009, when the rate was 13,6%.
Between January 2022 and January 2023, onions were the product that showed the largest price increase at 48,7%.
Bread and cereal prices were up 21.8%.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Professor Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital.
It's a cocktail that has two punches - the one is the price of the inflationary pressure and the other is that it's added to elevated levels of unemployment, sluggish economic growth... and then far more strained household balance sheets...Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Although the fuel inflation is coming off the boil because of the oil price, food inflation looks like it's sticking around for some time.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Electricity cuts are also pushing farmers to the edge, raising the spectre of possible food shortages which would push prices up even more.
Inflation is always a case of too much money chasing too few goods, and in the case of shortages you have exactly that... and you start to get runaway prices.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Prof. Saville notes that we have to consider the weak rand as well, as food is priced internationally and not domestically.
"Sitting back in R18 territory, the currency is going to further fuel food price inflation."
RELATED: No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong
Prof. Saville's sees another interest hike in March for South Africa, of 25 basis points.
Inflation is not moderating nearly in the way that people had anticipated and I would venture that later in 2023, US inflation actually starts to climb the mountain again... I struggle to get to two rate cuts [as some are forecasting] this year - that would be a very good outcome if we have inflation moderating to that extent.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Scroll up to listen to Prof. Saville's analysis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32525602_unrecognizable-woman-checking-a-long-grocery-receipt-leaning-to-a-full-shopping-cart-at-store-.html
More from Business
Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfield discusses the trend with Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?'
We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial choices to ANC cadres?Read More
'It's over'. Even capable new minister wouldn't entice de Ruyter back to Eskom
Bruce Whitfield conducts a wide-ranging interview with outgoing Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter. He leaves at the end of March.Read More
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?
Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.Read More
[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less
A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns.Read More
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United
The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.Read More
Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half
The South African Post Office is at loggerheads with the Communications Workers' Union over the company's retrenchment plans.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month
Statistics South Africa said that the annual consumer price inflation has eased for a third month to 6.9% for January.Read More
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes
Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash.Read More
More from Local
Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfield discusses the trend with Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
'It's over'. Even capable new minister wouldn't entice de Ruyter back to Eskom
Bruce Whitfield conducts a wide-ranging interview with outgoing Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter. He leaves at the end of March.Read More
Midstream estate has an ambitious energy plan to mitigate loadshedding woes
A residential estate in Midrand has an energy plan to help the estate cope with the challenges of loadshedding.Read More
[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage
Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade.Read More
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion
University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education.Read More
[LISTEN]: Here's what debt collectors can and can't do
The endless calls that feel like harassment are often dreaded by people who receive call from collectors.Read More
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?
Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.Read More
Electricity state of disaster a result of ANC's political influence - Solidarity
Solidarity filed an urgent court application to scrap the declaration and classification of the power crisis as a national state of disaster.Read More
Want the CCMA's help with a workplace dispute? Here is what you should know
The CCMA has been set up in terms of the Labour Relations Act as a dispute resolutions body.Read More