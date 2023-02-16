Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments.
- Investment decisions can be hazardous and a value trap is a classic example.
- FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx explains how they trip you up and how to avoid them.
Investment School - What is a value trap? GUEST: Chantal Marx | Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investment
Talking points:
1) What is a value trap?
2) Why do we fall for value traps?
3) Examples of value traps
4) How do we stop ourselves from a) getting involved and b) staying trapped
5) What if it isn’t a value trap anymore?
6) Which old value traps have promise?
What is a Value Trap? A value trap occurs when an investor looks at the fundamentals and market price of a stock, and it appears the stock is valued at a discount (cheap to own), but it ends up not being the case.
value traps explained and how to avoid them
Very simply put, she says, it's those stocks that break your heart time and time again.
You are following your investment process... You see this stock with a high dividend yield and a low PE that is good value... You cannot wait to have a look at it...Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments
You have a look at it and you think 'maybe they'll go back to their former highs' and if not, 'they've got that big fat dividend yield that's going to buffer you'. The company operational problems are just temporary...Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments
But here's a red light: They are cheap for a reason.
"The dividend is not going to be paid, the operational problems are entrenched... This is a value trap."
Classic South African value traps include African Bank, Tongaat and Steinhoff, for example.
Once a company gets into a spiral where operational issues become entrenched, it's a struggle to get profitability going again Marx says.
You struggle to get investors interested in the stock again and even if you do, they just end up being extremely unhappy with the company.Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments
Falling for a value trap has a lot to do with our human psychology, Marx notes.
Like with a bad relationship, "we keep on hoping things will get better".
Marx talks about the term "mental accounting", which she describes as a state where we forgive too much.
Basically we treat a stock differently because it looks cheap and we view it differently to the usual way we would look at an investment.
Beware of not following due process and not examining the ins and outs of the business, she urges.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the conversation (skip to 1:37)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/golibtolibov/golibtolibov1904/golibtolibov190400431/121994115-poor-piggy-bank-money-lossing-financial-mistake-concept.jpg
More from Business
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!
Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.Read More
Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.Read More
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.Read More
Public service unions differ on fight over wages
Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.Read More
Remote Working Visa: When will SA's longsuffering tourism industry get one?
Lester Kiewit is joined by mayoral committee member James Vos to discuss the lack of progress toward remote work visa legislation.Read More
Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter
Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the state of the country's electricity grid was still unstable.Read More
Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfield discusses the trend with Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the latest inflation numbers.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?'
We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial choices to ANC cadres?Read More
More from Lifestyle
Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!
Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.Read More
Experience opulence like no other on the 'world's most luxurious train'
Rovos Rail offers passengers a first-class experience and with tickets starting at R28k, one would hope for nothing but opulence.Read More
Heal your body and your spirit with acupuncture
Aubrey Masango talks to Michelle Levy, an acupuncture and tai chi practitioner.Read More
What does the Strava CEO's resignation mean for the popular app?
The popular exercise app Strava seems to be facing some tough times with its CEO stepping down.Read More
Adidas needs a plan for its unsold Yeezys
Sportswear manufacturer, Adidas, is unsure about what it will do with all of its unsold Yeezys.Read More
Don't waste food! Donate to SA Harvest instead. Learn more...
Companies and farmers should, instead of wasting food, contact SA Harvest.Read More
Don’t let retirement sneak up on you
Aging happens to us all and it is important to have a plan for your retirement.Read More
[WATCH] Delivery driver leaves with the order after complaining about the tip
A Door Dash delivery woman refused to deliver food after not being satisfied with the $8 tip from the customer.Read More
Our pets have sex lives that often don't have anything to do with making babies
Our pets have sex not only for procreation, says animal behavior specialist Rob Hendry.Read More