Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfiel... 15 February 2023 10:30 PM
Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the latest inflation numbers. 15 February 2023 6:44 PM
'It's over'. Even capable new minister wouldn't entice de Ruyter back to Eskom Bruce Whitfield conducts a wide-ranging interview with outgoing Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter. He leaves at the end of March. 15 February 2023 5:34 PM
View all Local
'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?' We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial cho... 15 February 2023 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education. 15 February 2023 1:40 PM
Whites, Coloureds and Indians overestimate their social class - study Are you middle-class? Upperclass? Where would you rank yourself? 15 February 2023 6:47 AM
View all Politics
Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfiel... 15 February 2023 10:30 PM
Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the latest inflation numbers. 15 February 2023 6:44 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?' We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial cho... 15 February 2023 5:42 PM
View all Business
Lost your water pressure? Beware of flying toilet lids when it comes back Prolonged loadshedding has had an adverse impact on the water supply and one woman had her cistern lid fly off as a result. 15 February 2023 3:36 PM
How the FNB app can help you draft a will in minutes Many South Africans pass away without a valid will, but FNB has launched a solution to help people draft a will in their app. 15 February 2023 1:51 PM
[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade. 15 February 2023 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot. 15 February 2023 5:40 PM
John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more. 15 February 2023 5:31 PM
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs. 15 February 2023 9:41 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest... 14 February 2023 4:59 PM
Moldova's president accuses Russia of plotting a coup Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent, shares the latest in world affairs. 14 February 2023 12:43 PM
Ballet director smears dog faeces on critic's face over a poor review The world of ballet has gotten a new position: first position, second position and now turd position. 14 February 2023 11:31 AM
View all World
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave

15 February 2023 10:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff & Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Amplats
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Andrew Woodburn
brain drain
Natascha Viljoen
critical skills

Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfield discusses the trend with Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has announced that its CEO, Natascha Viljoen, has resigned to join US-based mining company Newmont Corporation.

She is the first female chief executive of the platinum group and has been at the helm for three years.

Natascha Vijoen, Amplats CEO. Image: Anglo American Platinum. Permission for use supplied.
Natascha Vijoen, Amplats CEO. Image: Anglo American Platinum. Permission for use supplied.

Viljoen will still remain at Amplats for up to 12 months before joining Newmont as Chief Executive Officer.

RELATED: Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)

She's the latest in a string of top execs to accept jobs offshore, prompting Bruce Whitfield to look at the ongoing brain drain from South Africa.

I can't help but wonder if there was policy certainty around minerals and enough electricity to run the furnaces... she might have made a different call.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Taking a great job in one of the world's leading mining companies but at the same time giving up a CEO job to become the COO? You can't help but feel this is part of a bigger brain drain problem.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop WoodburnMann, describes what South Africa is experiencing as "Brain Drain version 2.0."

Brain Drain 1 was in the transition of our country when the future was very uncertain and unfortunately now we are seeing large amounts of great executives leaving.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

I know Natascha... and truly it's not only a great loss for our country but a very sad day when a senior woman breaking great ground in a mining house of global repute now leaves, and heads off to other shores.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Woodburn describes what he says are two sides to this coin - the pull factors and the push factors.

What is "pulling" CEOs away from South Africa includes sometimes aggressive poaching by some countries, he says, and it's clear why they are in demand.

Our executives first and foremost are top thinkers... Secondly, these executives (like André de Ruyter) are able to deliver in high levels of ambiguity.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

They are masters in emerging market challenges and we know that ranges from electricity to labour law, to transformation... and many other things...

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

... and once they relocate they become immigrants and then they work like machines. South Africans are renowned for the work rate they deliver.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

The push factors he says, include remuneration in South Africa at a much lower rate than the global standard.

He also cites lifestyle, social security and security challenges in the local marketplace and the country itself.

Add to this a high personal tax rate and the question of transformation possibly limiting opportunities Woodburn says.

If you put all that together at this point in time, sadly we are losing great talent just like Natascha and she's not the only one.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

If those push factors were less prominent comments Whitfield, the pull factors would have less attraction.

It's one of South Africa's great tragedies, he says: "We're pushing people out because the environment is not conducive for them to want to exercise their skills here."

I think that at this stage in our economic progression and our democracy that unfortunately this is a systemic challenge, and not one of 'oh could Anglo not have paid her more'.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

I think actually this is about policy, about our leadership in government... Our country actually spends millions on training individuals right from school... all the way up through work experience in the businesses. If that could be quantified there might be a data point for government to say 'this is so costly we have to address it'.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave




15 February 2023 10:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff & Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Amplats
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Andrew Woodburn
brain drain
Natascha Viljoen
critical skills

More from Business

© stokkete/123rf.com

Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs

15 February 2023 6:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the latest inflation numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the State of the Nation debate in Parliament on 20 February 2020. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?'

15 February 2023 5:42 PM

We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial choices to ANC cadres?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

'It's over'. Even capable new minister wouldn't entice de Ruyter back to Eskom

15 February 2023 5:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield conducts a wide-ranging interview with outgoing Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter. He leaves at the end of March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African rand banknotes. Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News.

As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?

15 February 2023 12:10 PM

Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alexskopje/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less

15 February 2023 10:30 AM

A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester United. © warasit/123rf.com

Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United

15 February 2023 9:41 AM

The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half

15 February 2023 9:27 AM

The South African Post Office is at loggerheads with the Communications Workers' Union over the company's retrenchment plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month

15 February 2023 8:25 AM

Statistics South Africa said that the annual consumer price inflation has eased for a third month to 6.9% for January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Point of sale device with Nigerian Naira notes. © osarieme/123rf.com

Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes

15 February 2023 7:34 AM

Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now

15 February 2023 7:07 AM

Toyota, Volkswagen, and Suzuki are the most-popular vehicle brands in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

© stokkete/123rf.com

Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs

15 February 2023 6:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the latest inflation numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

'It's over'. Even capable new minister wouldn't entice de Ruyter back to Eskom

15 February 2023 5:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield conducts a wide-ranging interview with outgoing Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter. He leaves at the end of March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Midstream estate. Picture: Midstream Estates/Facebook

Midstream estate has an ambitious energy plan to mitigate loadshedding woes

15 February 2023 3:24 PM

A residential estate in Midrand has an energy plan to help the estate cope with the challenges of loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Jasmine Carter from Pexels

[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage

15 February 2023 1:46 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: UCT upper campus is a main gathering spot for Fees2017 protesters to discuss their grievances. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/EWN.

[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion

15 February 2023 1:40 PM

University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eviction notice. Picture: Pixabay.com

[LISTEN]: Here's what debt collectors can and can't do

15 February 2023 1:36 PM

The endless calls that feel like harassment are often dreaded by people who receive call from collectors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African rand banknotes. Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News.

As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?

15 February 2023 12:10 PM

Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A general view of parts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

Electricity state of disaster a result of ANC's political influence - Solidarity

15 February 2023 11:13 AM

Solidarity filed an urgent court application to scrap the declaration and classification of the power crisis as a national state of disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) logo. Picture: Supplied.

Want the CCMA's help with a workplace dispute? Here is what you should know

15 February 2023 10:57 AM

The CCMA has been set up in terms of the Labour Relations Act as a dispute resolutions body.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The scene of an accident in Limpopo involving a tour bus and a cash-in-transit van on 13 February 2023. Picture: Screenshot

RTMC to help police investigate Limpopo crash that killed 21 people

15 February 2023 9:42 AM

The deputy Minister of Transport has urged the Road Traffic Management Corporation to treat the investigation with urgency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now

Lifestyle Business

Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half

Local Business

RTMC to help police investigate Limpopo crash that killed 21 people

Local

EWN Highlights

Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows

15 February 2023 7:40 PM

John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match

15 February 2023 7:31 PM

Sassa receives over 13 million R350 SRD grant applications in Jan, Parly hears

15 February 2023 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA