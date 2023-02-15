How the FNB app can help you draft a will in minutes
Clarence Ford speaks to Carin Meyer, Product Head Wills and Deceased Banking, FNB Fiduciary
The FNB clients can now draft their wills in the FNB app.
This process can take as little as 15 minutes.
When someone passes away it is important to have a will to ensure that their estate is managed as they intended.
However, it is estimated that three quarters of South Africans pass away without a valid or up to date will.
Often people draft a will and many years go by and they do not update. They get divorced or they get married, or there is a new baby on they way, but we do not update.Carin Meyer, Product Head Wills and Deceased Banking, FNB Fiduciary
FNB has launched a Wills on App solution that can allow someone to quickly an efficiently draft their will.
Meyer says this process can take as little as 15 minutes in the app.
Once your will is completed she says that FNB urges their customers to print it out, sign it and they can hand it in at a branch where it is kept securely.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How the FNB app can help you draft a will in minutes
Source : https://twitter.com/FNBSA/photo
