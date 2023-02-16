Our pets have sex lives that often don't have anything to do with making babies





Clement Manyathela talks with Rob Hendry, an animal behaviour specialist (apologies for the poor sound quality in parts of the interview).

Our pets have sex, not only for procreation but also when, for example, they are anxious or excited.

"Humping" is usually a display of dominance, but it can also indicate a urinary tract infection.

There are many reasons why this could initially be going on. It is perceived as sexual and sometimes it is sexual, and the sexual reason would be humping during the mating process. Rob Hendry, animal behavior specialist

It could be that they are stressed, they have some form of excitement, or they have anxiety. Rob Hendry, animal behavior specialist

There is a whole host of reasons that the dogs may appear to be sexual but, in fact, it's either one of three reasons: procreation... to release psychological tension... to take control. Rob Hendry, animal behavior specialist

Generally speaking, behaviour that we perceive as homosexual or sexual might not be that at all but something else completely. Rob Hendry - Animal Behavior specialist

