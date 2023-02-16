Our pets have sex lives that often don't have anything to do with making babies
Clement Manyathela talks with Rob Hendry, an animal behaviour specialist (apologies for the poor sound quality in parts of the interview).
Our pets have sex, not only for procreation but also when, for example, they are anxious or excited.
"Humping" is usually a display of dominance, but it can also indicate a urinary tract infection.
There are many reasons why this could initially be going on. It is perceived as sexual and sometimes it is sexual, and the sexual reason would be humping during the mating process.Rob Hendry, animal behavior specialist
It could be that they are stressed, they have some form of excitement, or they have anxiety.Rob Hendry, animal behavior specialist
There is a whole host of reasons that the dogs may appear to be sexual but, in fact, it's either one of three reasons: procreation... to release psychological tension... to take control.Rob Hendry, animal behavior specialist
Generally speaking, behaviour that we perceive as homosexual or sexual might not be that at all but something else completely.Rob Hendry - Animal Behavior specialist
Scroll up to listen to the audio.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/damedeeso/damedeeso1401/damedeeso140100012/25125618-valentines-day-dog-holding-a-rose-in-his-mouth.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Don’t let retirement sneak up on you
Aging happens to us all and it is important to have a plan for your retirement.Read More
[WATCH] Delivery driver leaves with the order after complaining about the tip
A Door Dash delivery woman refused to deliver food after not being satisfied with the $8 tip from the customer.Read More
Remote Working Visa: When will SA's longsuffering tourism industry get one?
Lester Kiewit is joined by mayoral committee member James Vos to discuss the lack of progress toward remote work visa legislation.Read More
Lost your water pressure? Beware of flying toilet lids when it comes back
Prolonged loadshedding has had an adverse impact on the water supply and one woman had her cistern lid fly off as a result.Read More
How the FNB app can help you draft a will in minutes
Many South Africans pass away without a valid will, but FNB has launched a solution to help people draft a will in their app.Read More
[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage
Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade.Read More
Achieve your fitness goals even in a small, quite space
Africa Melane chats to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about quick, quite and convenient workouts.Read More
[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less
A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns.Read More
Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now
Toyota, Volkswagen, and Suzuki are the most-popular vehicle brands in South Africa.Read More