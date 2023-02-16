MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law





OPINION

This week marks 10 years since Reeva Steenkamp was killed on Valentine’s Day by a bullet fired by her boyfriend, para-athlete Oscar Pistorius.

You would think that in a decade we would have learnt a thing or two about trying to convince people through the court of public opinion rather than the court of law.

This weekend we saw CCTV footage of the assassination of high-profile musician Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his long-time friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

It didn’t take long for armchair experts to start dissecting and analysing the footage. Some videos on Twitter included slow-mos and zooming in, graphic overlays and body language interpretations. Suddenly everyone was a crime scene, underworld or contract killing expert.

Rumours and theories and speculation abounded.

Much of this was centered around motive and who the public believed wanted AKA dead. Fingers were pointed at his late partner Nellie Tembe’s father without any evidence to support this.

Speculation then escalated with rumours that Forbes’s friend and associate, Don Design, who had spent the evening with him, must have been in on the hit. The armchair social media experts concluded that he was gesticulating at the assassin while standing on the pavement, giving them a sign.

Speculation such as this is dangerous and can compromise a police investigation. AKA’s family has strongly condemned it and supported his friends.

But it is inevitable that the public will want to try and solve a high-profile crime like this. It stems from repeated failures by law enforcement authorities to crack cases.

Time and again police have been unsuccessful in trying to resolve who was behind assassinations and this means mounting frustration.

We saw it with how social media experts reacted to the Netflix documentary on the murder of Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa. Every interview and detail was scrutinised. It undoubtedly had an impact on the witness testimony in the Meyiwa trial. Witnesses were hounded by journalists and their versions of events were contradicted.

It is often that the court of public opinion does not reach the same conclusion as a court of law.

The court of law has set parameters: it looks at facts, evidence and expert testimony. Witnesses undergo cross-examination by trained professionals. Rights are considered and judicial officers have to balance and interpret the law.

The court of public opinion does not have that responsibility. It is reckless and imbued with emotion and sentiment.

A prime example of this is how the country and the world reacted to Pistorius's trial.

With a dedicated TV channel, live tweets and wall-to-wall media coverage for months, laymen fancied themselves as self-appointed blood spatter, cellphone and ballistics experts. Everyone had an opinion.

In the months after the trial concluded, I would ask rooms of people what they believed happened that Valentine’s Day morning in 2013. Without fail the majority of the room would raise their hand when I asked who believed Pistorius knew Steenkamp was behind the bathroom door when he pulled the trigger.

It did not matter what the evidence presented to the court said; the court of public opinion roundly convicted him.

But that was not the finding of the court of law. It found that Pistorius knew that someone was behind the door – but not necessarily Steenkamp.

People tend to forget that and it was crucial. He was convicted of murder, on appeal, but not Steenkamp's murder.

It is often the case that the court of public opinion rushes to judgment before a court of law does. There is a famous case in the US, the 2006 Duke Lacrosse case, that is often referred to as an example of the power of public perception.

Three members of the Duke University men’s lacrosse team were wrongfully accused of sexually assaulting two women. The public were quick to condemn and decide that the men were guilty but it later emerged that there was no forensic evidence and the prosecutor had gone rogue. The reputation of the three and the sport of lacrosse was damaged forever.

Speculating that someone like Don Design was party to his friend’s murder without any concrete evidence or comment from the South African Police Service is libelous and deeply damaging to his reputation.

Addressing the media this week, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-Colonel Nhlanhla Mkhwazani warned about the dangers that speculation and theories could have on the police investigation.

He said that "the person who might have contracted the killers, after seeing such footage, might do something or encourage those to disappear and might be difficult for us to find the shooters".

But it also means that pressure is exacerbated on detectives. If it appears so obvious to the general public to solve a murder, then is it so difficult for the police to figure it out?

Unfortunately, while the police often arrest the triggermen in assassinations, it is very rare that the person responsible for ordering the hit is brought to book. This feeds a lack of faith and trust in the ability of the authorities to achieve justice for the public.

Ultimately, the police need to crack this case and the NPA has to prosecute and convict whoever ordered the hit on AKA. It is the only way to convince the public that the court of law must take preference over the court of public opinion and to restore confidence and faith in the justice system.

This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law