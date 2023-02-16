Meet the people behind Gauteng's BEST magwinya (Reeds Pick n Pay, Centurion)





John Perlman speaks with Fabio Da Silva (owner) and Tlou Ngoepe (cook) about what makes their magwinya the best in Gauteng.

Fabio Da Silva, owner, and Tlou Ngoepe, Magwinya cook share with John Perlman their magwinya 13 Feb 2023. Image by Ayanda Ntuli/702

Magwinya is a popular favourite in South Africa known as vetkoek in Afrikaans or fat cakes in English. South Africans also use the Nguni term "amagwinya" or "magwenya" in Setwana/Sesotho.

The Reeds Pick n Pay in Centurion's owner Fabio Da Silva was surprised by the snaking queues and returning customers when they started selling magwinya.

They kept on making more, and the customers kept on coming back.

The secret recipe took five years to perfect, says Da Silva.

The pair shared the recipe with Perlman, and TikTok agrees it is the best.

