Meet the people behind Gauteng's BEST magwinya (Reeds Pick n Pay, Centurion)

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in For Trendspotting Thursday, culture oracle, Brett Rogers, chats with Lester Kiewit about the spending habits of young people. 16 February 2023 10:46 AM
Plans to ditch the grid? These are the benefits of solar Africa Melane talks to Wessel Wessels, CEO of Journey2Green, about the benefits of going solar. 16 February 2023 10:40 AM
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price. 16 February 2023 9:26 AM
PA appoints Ashley Sauls, a Joburg resident, as mayor of Beaufort West
'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?' We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial cho... 15 February 2023 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education. 15 February 2023 1:40 PM
Remote Working Visa: When will SA's longsuffering tourism industry get one?
Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfiel... 15 February 2023 10:30 PM
Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the latest inflation numbers. 15 February 2023 6:44 PM
Don't let retirement sneak up on you
[WATCH] Delivery driver leaves with the order after complaining about the tip A Door Dash delivery woman refused to deliver food after not being satisfied with the $8 tip from the customer. 16 February 2023 9:59 AM
Our pets have sex lives that often don't have anything to do with making babies Our pets have sex not only for procreation, says animal behavior specialist Rob Hendry. 16 February 2023 6:41 AM
Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season
Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot. 15 February 2023 5:40 PM
John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more. 15 February 2023 5:31 PM
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons
Thai boy rescued from cave in 2018 confirmed dead: 'Some sort of blow to head' The captain of the football team rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died in the UK. 16 February 2023 9:08 AM
[Turkey/Syria earthquake] Women, children rescued from under rubble after 9 days "Millions of people now are living in makeshift camps in Syria," says Adam Gilchrist. 16 February 2023 8:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant'
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
Meet the people behind Gauteng's BEST magwinya (Reeds Pick n Pay, Centurion)

16 February 2023 5:33 AM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
affordable food
magwinya
joburg lifestyle
John Perlman

Magwinya is a popular favourite in South Africa known as vetkoek in Afrikaans or fat cakes in English.

John Perlman speaks with Fabio Da Silva (owner) and Tlou Ngoepe (cook) about what makes their magwinya the best in Gauteng.

Fabio Da Silva, owner, and Tlou Ngoepe, Magwinya cook share with John Perlman their magwinya 13 Feb 2023. Image by Ayanda Ntuli/702
Fabio Da Silva, owner, and Tlou Ngoepe, Magwinya cook share with John Perlman their magwinya 13 Feb 2023. Image by Ayanda Ntuli/702

Magwinya is a popular favourite in South Africa known as vetkoek in Afrikaans or fat cakes in English. South Africans also use the Nguni term "amagwinya" or "magwenya" in Setwana/Sesotho.

The Reeds Pick n Pay in Centurion's owner Fabio Da Silva was surprised by the snaking queues and returning customers when they started selling magwinya.

They kept on making more, and the customers kept on coming back.

The secret recipe took five years to perfect, says Da Silva.

The pair shared the recipe with Perlman, and TikTok agrees it is the best.

@talkradio702 Hailing from Pick n Pay, The Reeds at Blu Valley Mall in Centurion, owner Fabio da Silva and magwinya cook, Tlou Ngoepe join John Perlman to share their famous magwinya. #702Drive #JohnPerlmanShow ♬ original sound - Radio702

Check out the video on TikTok or scroll up to listen to the full interview.




