Meet the people behind Gauteng's BEST magwinya (Reeds Pick n Pay, Centurion)
John Perlman speaks with Fabio Da Silva (owner) and Tlou Ngoepe (cook) about what makes their magwinya the best in Gauteng.
Magwinya is a popular favourite in South Africa known as vetkoek in Afrikaans or fat cakes in English. South Africans also use the Nguni term "amagwinya" or "magwenya" in Setwana/Sesotho.
The Reeds Pick n Pay in Centurion's owner Fabio Da Silva was surprised by the snaking queues and returning customers when they started selling magwinya.
They kept on making more, and the customers kept on coming back.
The secret recipe took five years to perfect, says Da Silva.
The pair shared the recipe with Perlman, and TikTok agrees it is the best.
@talkradio702 Hailing from Pick n Pay, The Reeds at Blu Valley Mall in Centurion, owner Fabio da Silva and magwinya cook, Tlou Ngoepe join John Perlman to share their famous magwinya. #702Drive #JohnPerlmanShow ♬ original sound - Radio702
Check out the video on TikTok or scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : 702
