Local

Midstream estate has an ambitious energy plan to mitigate loadshedding woes

15 February 2023 3:24 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Loadshedding
Midstream estate
Jan Zeederberg

A residential estate in Midrand has an energy plan to help the estate cope with the challenges of loadshedding.

John Perlman speaks to Jan Zeederberg, founder and director of Bondev.

  • Midstream estate plans to install a large battery storage bank, which will supply the community with power during loadshedding.

  • The energy plan should be ready by August, according to Zeederberg.

FILE: Midstream estate. Picture: Midstream Estates/Facebook
FILE: Midstream estate. Picture: Midstream Estates/Facebook

Midstream estate has a plan to improve the energy situation in the estate, which developers believe will be ready later this year.

This plan was proposed by Zeederberg who is the director and a founder of Bondev, Midstream estates developer.

He says the plan includes setting up a large battery storage bank, which will predominantly store solar batteries and use Eskom power to feed the batteries.

Zeederberg adds that they already have more than 1 000 houses pushing power back into the network, which they will harvest.

In addition, they will also make land available for IPPs to develop a solar farm and that solar energy will be harvested and stored in the batteries to be used during loadshedding.

The community will only pay for electricity consumed during that time and pay back over six years. So, they only pay for kilowatt hours consumed.

Jan Zeederberg, Founder and Director - Bondev

Loadshedding has been devastating for the property industry, but Zeederberg says he believes this could be a gamechanger.

If this is a sustainable, reliable and affordable plan to provide electricity, we believe it will be tremendously beneficial for the community and ultimately for property values.

Jan Zeederberg, Founder and Director - Bondev

He says they started working towards this project and putting tools in place five years ago by fitting rooftop solar panels and setting up diesel generators, and they are confidant they will be up and running by August.

Listen to the audio above for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
