Lost your water pressure? Beware of flying toilet lids when it comes back

One woman in Somerset West had the cistern lid of her toilet fly off when she flushed after the water had been off .

This was likely due to a build up in pressure in the pipes.

In high lying areas in Cape Town residents are used to water pumping being affected by power cuts and having very low water pressure or none at all.

Lisa-Ann Meeske posted on the Somerset West Facebook group that after not having water all day, she flushed the loo and the cistern lid flew off, almost hitting her in the face.

Knowler says that the plumber who fixed the toilet said that when water has been off and comes back on you should release the air pressure by turning on your hot and cold taps before flushing the toilet.

What he thinks happened was that the toilet ball valve in the cistern was shot up with such a force, because of the pressure coming through the pipes, that it knocked the lid off. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

She adds that if you have not cleared the pressure by turning on the taps and you hear a whooshing sound when you flush, it could be the pressure building up, so be sure to be cautious and stand back to avoid potentially getting hurt.

