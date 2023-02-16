Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in For Trendspotting Thursday, culture oracle, Brett Rogers, chats with Lester Kiewit about the spending habits of young people. 16 February 2023 10:46 AM
Plans to ditch the grid? These are the benefits of solar Africa Melane talks to Wessel Wessels, CEO of Journey2Green, about the benefits of going solar. 16 February 2023 10:40 AM
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price. 16 February 2023 9:26 AM
View all Local
PA appoints Ashley Sauls, a Joburg resident, as mayor of Beaufort West I am unapologetic about the fact that I belong in Beaufort West, says newly appointed mayor Ashley Sauls. 16 February 2023 7:02 AM
'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?' We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial cho... 15 February 2023 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education. 15 February 2023 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Remote Working Visa: When will SA's longsuffering tourism industry get one? Lester Kiewit is joined by mayoral committee member James Vos to discuss the lack of progress toward remote work visa legislation. 16 February 2023 6:22 AM
Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfiel... 15 February 2023 10:30 PM
Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the latest inflation numbers. 15 February 2023 6:44 PM
View all Business
Don’t let retirement sneak up on you Aging happens to us all and it is important to have a plan for your retirement. 16 February 2023 9:59 AM
[WATCH] Delivery driver leaves with the order after complaining about the tip A Door Dash delivery woman refused to deliver food after not being satisfied with the $8 tip from the customer. 16 February 2023 9:59 AM
Our pets have sex lives that often don't have anything to do with making babies Our pets have sex not only for procreation, says animal behavior specialist Rob Hendry. 16 February 2023 6:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport. 16 February 2023 7:24 AM
Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot. 15 February 2023 5:40 PM
John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more. 15 February 2023 5:31 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was... It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please... 13 February 2023 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine says it just shot down 6 Russian spy balloons On Wednesday, six suspicious balloons were spotted flying over the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. 16 February 2023 10:12 AM
Thai boy rescued from cave in 2018 confirmed dead: 'Some sort of blow to head' The captain of the football team rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died in the UK. 16 February 2023 9:08 AM
[Turkey/Syria earthquake] Women, children rescued from under rubble after 9 days "Millions of people now are living in makeshift camps in Syria," says Adam Gilchrist. 16 February 2023 8:39 AM
View all World
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season

16 February 2023 7:24 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Rugby
Super Rugby Pacific
Shane Wafer

New law variations will have a considerable impact on the sport.

John Maytham interviews Shane Wafer, managing director at Javelin Sports Consulting.

  • Time limits on goal kicks and set pieces will be implemented

  • A more streamlined TMO process will be trialled

  • The changes follow a consultative process with fans

  • If deemed successful, the changes could be adopted globally before the end of the year

Sports administrators have the arduous task of ensuring fans have the best experience when watching a sport.

Whether you are watching at home, or seated in the stands, the perfect viewer/spectator experience is the number one priority.

That's why sports governing bodies are often looking for new, innovative ways to captivate an existing audience, and also for ways to get newbies to tune in.

Super Rugby Pacific is set to implement new laws to the game, which will be trialled in the upcoming season.

© Ruslan Kokarev/123rf
© Ruslan Kokarev/123rf

If you look back to about 1995, ball-in-play time was about 23 to 24 minutes. And over the last 28 years, we have increased that with law changes to up to about 34 minutes.

Shane Wafer, managing director at Javelin Sports Consulting

Time limits on goal kicks and set pieces, as well as a more streamlined TMO process are among the law innovations set to be introduced when the Super Rugby Pacific 2023 season kicks off on Friday, 24 February.

Referees will enforce 90 seconds time restrictions on conversions, 60 seconds for penalty kicks and 30 seconds for scrums and lineouts to be set, and five seconds for the ball to be used at rucks.

TMOs will only interrupt play for serious, clear and obvious incidents of foul play.

Other law implementations include the 20-minute red card rule, where a player who receives a red card can be replaced by another player after 20 minutes.

If the trial is deemed successful, the rules could be adopted by World Rugby before the end of the year.

What you'll see in Super Rugby Pacific, when a yellow card is handed out, the TMO will have eight minutes to decide whether that stays as a yellow card, or alternatively whether that should be increased to a 20-minute red card.

Shane Wafer, managing director at Javelin Sports Consulting

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season




16 February 2023 7:24 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Rugby
Super Rugby Pacific
Shane Wafer

More from Sport

Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows

15 February 2023 5:40 PM

The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester City players celebrate a goal in their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on 19 January 2023. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter

John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match

15 February 2023 5:31 PM

The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester United. © warasit/123rf.com

Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United

15 February 2023 9:41 AM

The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football

14 February 2023 5:41 PM

Robert Marawa spoke to Head Of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier and Kenny Macleod who is a UEFA Assist Official.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA women's indoor hockey team in action. Picture: Twitter.

Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies

13 February 2023 6:25 PM

South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sunrisers Eastern Cape player, Roelof van der Merwe poses with the trophy after winning the inaugural SA20 competition in 2023. Picture: @SunrisersEC on Twitter.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph

13 February 2023 6:13 PM

Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs while Rossington smashed 57 from just 30 deliveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa

[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities

13 February 2023 1:02 PM

South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha

10 February 2023 6:13 PM

Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at present.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Nondwe Magubela

Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history

10 February 2023 5:07 AM

Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Nondwe Maqubela

I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare

8 February 2023 5:54 PM

The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Raquel Welch, 60s Hollywood 'sex symbol' and award-winning actress, dies at 82

Celebrities

'We told the driver to slow down but he didn't listen': Makhado crash survivor

Local

Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Lesufi: Gauteng open to buying any form of energy to curb power cuts

16 February 2023 12:40 PM

Ramped up power cuts putting SA at risk of credit rating downgrades - Fitch

16 February 2023 11:33 AM

Nigerian President Buhari moves to ease cash shortage crisis

16 February 2023 11:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA