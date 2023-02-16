Celebrate 100 years of Disney!





Nothing feels better than rekindling those childhood memories or having a family day out with the kids. You can do both as the popular global concert series Disney 100 is coming to South Africa. It is a live concert that celebrates 100 years of Disney. The best part is that now you get to be a part of it with show dates confirmed for April in Johannesburg.

The concert will include big screen highlights from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel, while the musical moments are brought to life by the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra featuring vocal performances. You can also expect to hear some of the greatest (possibly your favourite) songs and soundtracks from iconic films like The Lion King, Moana and Beauty & the Beast.

It's going to be magical!

Show dates are confirmed for the 7 & 8<sup>th</sup> April at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

