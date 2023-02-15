John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match





Liverpool and England legend, John Barnes believes that Manchester City have the upper hand ahead of their all important Premier League clash against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more.

Barnes told Robert Marawa on #MSW that while Arsenal have grown this season, he believes Man City’s experience gives them the edge.

The young players at Arsenal have really grown this season and they are now able to come back in games. Both teams are playing with confidence and these are definitely the two best sides in the league at the moment. John Barnes, former Liverpool and England forward.

While Arsenal have improved massively, I think City have more experience in the big games but they will also be under more pressure to get the win given that Arsenal still have a game in hand. John Barnes, former Liverpool and England forward.

As for his former club, Barnes said that the performance against Everton was the real Liverpool after they picked up a 2-0 win.

The real Liverpool is when you have 3 hard working midfielders to allow the front players and fullbacks to do their thing and show their attacking capabilities. John Barnes, former Liverpool and England forward.

You need to get the balance right and with Liverpool that balance comes from the midfield and the players they select in that three. John Barnes, former Liverpool and England forward.

