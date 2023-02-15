Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows
Swallows coach, Ernst Middendorp's number one priority is to ensure the club is playing top-flight football next season.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, he said the goal for him and the club at the moment is to finish above the relegation zone and secure a place in the DStv Premiership for next season.
The Dube Birds are currently in 14th place, level on points with Maritzburg United who occupy the playoff spot.
The 64-year-old German coach says they are working hard ahead of their upcoming game against Cape Town City on Sunday.
Our training sessions this week have been rubbish, I haven’t been happy at all. We have to face that our final third play is not good enough at the moment. We need to be more adventurous going forward. We all need to be on the same page in the same book.Ernst Middendorp, Swallows FC head coach.
Each and every body has full commitment and focus but it doesn’t work all the time. If someone is not doing their job I make it clear that I am not happy because everyone knows the situation we are in and what we need to do to survive.Ernst Middendorp, Swallows FC head coach.
The 64-year-old is also one of the longest serving foreign coaches that has ever been in the league and took charge of game number 403 in the Nedbank Cup defeat to Stellenbosch.
I think it’s a huge achievement especially when you look at the history of the league and I am quite sure in the next 50 years no one will surpass that. Knowledge and experience count for a lot no matter which clubs you go to and I have a lot of both and that’s appealing to clubs".Ernst Middendorp, Swallows FC head coach.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : Ernst Middendorp aiming for survival with Swallows
More from Sport
John Barnes tips Man City to beat Arsenal in crunch Premier League match
The sides lock horns in the league with City trailing the log leaders by 3 points and having played one game more.Read More
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United
The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.Read More
UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football
Robert Marawa spoke to Head Of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier and Kenny Macleod who is a UEFA Assist Official.Read More
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies
South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations.Read More
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph
Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs while Rossington smashed 57 from just 30 deliveries.Read More
[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities
South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday.Read More
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha
Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at present.Read More
Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history
Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.Read More
I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare
The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season.Read More