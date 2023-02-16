Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter
CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the country's rolling power cuts were here to stay, at least for the remainder of the year.
This is contrary to the African National Congress (ANC)'s stance that it is possible to end load shedding by the end of the year.
The country has been experiencing uninterrupted stages of load shedding since December last year.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Last month, Eskom told South Africans to brace themselves to be on stage two and three power cuts for the next two years.
De Ruyter said that the state of the country's electricity grid was still unstable.
He said that it was possible to fix some of the problems at the different power stations, but that would not end blackouts anytime soon.
"Now these issues should be resolved by the end of calendar 2023 and if that's the case, and it certainly looks like it is doable, then the outlook from 2024 onwards is going to be better. Will load shedding then be definitively a thing of the past? I think not."
De Ruyter said that Eskom still needed to beef up its generating capacity if it wanted to put an end to the power cuts.
"That capacity is forthcoming. There's more than 9,000 megawatts of renewable energy projects that are being added to the grid as we speak, with more to come. So, there is light at the end of the tunnel but the remainder of this year is going to be a challenge."
This article first appeared on EWN : Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Business
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.Read More
Public service unions differ on fight over wages
Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.Read More
Remote Working Visa: When will SA's longsuffering tourism industry get one?
Lester Kiewit is joined by mayoral committee member James Vos to discuss the lack of progress toward remote work visa legislation.Read More
Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfield discusses the trend with Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the latest inflation numbers.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?'
We have a pool of expertise in South Africa says Business Leadership SA's Busi Mavuso, why do we have to limit our ministerial choices to ANC cadres?Read More
'It's over'. Even capable new minister wouldn't entice de Ruyter back to Eskom
Bruce Whitfield conducts a wide-ranging interview with outgoing Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter. He leaves at the end of March.Read More
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?
Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.Read More
[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less
A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in
For Trendspotting Thursday, culture oracle, Brett Rogers, chats with Lester Kiewit about the spending habits of young people.Read More
Plans to ditch the grid? These are the benefits of solar
Africa Melane talks to Wessel Wessels, CEO of Journey2Green, about the benefits of going solar.Read More
Security threat halts court proceedings in Nomzamo tavern shooting case
Community members blocked the entrance to the court and are vowing to torch the building if one of the accused is granted bail.Read More
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.Read More
[WATCH] : Two deadliest snakes found in ceiling
A video of two snakes found living comfortably in a ceiling has gone viral.Read More
Govt confident it can end power cuts before too long - Gungubele
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that the state of disaster would allow Eskom to take decisions more speedily.Read More
Makhado bus crash death toll increases after search for bodies briefly reopened
Despite declaring the search operation over, it was temporarily reopened after a family member reported a loved one who was on the bus missing.Read More
Public service unions differ on fight over wages
Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.Read More
Electricity restored to parts of Roodepoort after outages - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that they had increased resources to ensure power outages were resolved.Read More