PA appoints Ashley Sauls, a Joburg resident, as mayor of Beaufort West
Lester Kiewit interviews Ashley Sauls, newly appointed Beaufort West mayor.
The oldest municipality in the country has a brand-new mayor, Ashley Sauls.
If the name sounds familiar, it's because he was previously the MMC for Health and Social Development in Johannesburg.
Locals are wondering why the Patriotic Alliance appointed someone from Eldorado Park to their municipality.
To this, Sauls says that he is here to serve the people of South Africa, irrespective of their geographical location, race or class.
Sauls says that as South Africans, we're all faced with the same problems to a certain degree.
He says issues such as poor service delivery, loadshedding, water issues and corruption are not isolated to Beaufort West.
As South Africans, we are not totally disconnected from each other.Ashley Sauls, Beaufort West mayor
He admits he doesn't know everything about Beaufort West but says he is eager to learn.
I'd be lying to you if I say that I know where every place or every street in Beaufort West is... I'm not trying to pretend that I know everything.Ashley Sauls, Beaufort West mayor
Sauls will, from 21 February, conduct community meetings in each ward.
I'm gonna engage with the Beaufort residents, but on the level of what they are actually experiencing.Ashley Sauls, Beaufort West mayor
My commitment is to serve the people on the ground. My commitment is to... bring my skillset and join it with people here that love the town.Ashley Sauls, Beaufort West mayor
I am unapologetic about the fact that I belong in Beaufort West and anywhere else in this country where I will be deployed in the future if needs be.Ashley Sauls, Beaufort West mayor
