The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Opinion
Celebrities

Raquel Welch, 60s Hollywood 'sex symbol' and award-winning actress, dies at 82

16 February 2023 7:47 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Celebrity deaths
Raquel Welch

The "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years BC" actress reportedly died after a brief illness.

Rest in peace, Raquel Welch (82).

The actress was reportedly ill and succumbed to her "brief illness" on Wednesday.

Let's celebrate her life with some of her best moments...

1) Her award-winning acting career

Welch rose to fame in the 1960s with movies like "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years BC".

She starred in multiple television series such as "Bewitched", "Seinfeld", and "McHale's Navy".

Her film credits include "100 Rifles", "The Three Musketeers", and "The Last of Sheila".

Take a trip down nostalgia lane below...

In 1974, Welch won a Golden Globe for "Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy" for her role in "The Three Musketeers".

2) Welch was dubbed one of "100 Sexiest Stars in Film History"

In 1995, the actress was named one of the sexiest stars in history in an issue of Empire magazine and was ranked number three on Playboy's "100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century" list.

On her "sex symbol" status, Hugh Hefner once said...

Raquel Welch, one of the last of the classic sex symbols, came from the era when you could be considered the sexiest woman in the world without taking your clothes off. She declined to do complete nudity, and I yielded gracefully, the pictures prove her point.

Hugh Hefner, Playboy mogul

3) She graced the cover of TIME magazine

4) She performed with Cher

5) She was family-orientated

Welch was married four times throughout her life and had two kids, Tahnee and Damon Welch.

As tributes from fans and industry friends pour in for the late actress online, we wish that Welch rests in peace and send condolences to those grieving their loss.


This article first appeared on KFM : Raquel Welch, 60s Hollywood 'sex symbol' and award-winning actress, dies at 82




16 February 2023 7:47 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Celebrity deaths
Raquel Welch

