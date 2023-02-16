'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jodi Scholtz, National Lotteries Commission (NLC) Commissioner.
-
Corruption whistleblowers and former employees of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) have spoken out against their unfair dismissals
-
Sello Qhina from the NLC’s Northern Cape office and Mzukisi Makatse from the Eastern Cape office say the justice system and the government have failed them
The underbelly of corruption and malfeasance at the NLC has been laid bare in recent months.
Years of rot have come to the surface in a massive cleanup since the appointment of NLC chairperson Professor Barney Pityana.
RELATED: Situation at National Lotteries Commission worse than imagined – Pityana
But the brave individuals that rang the alarm remain say they remain unemployed because they spoke the truth to power.
Newly appointed commissioner Jodi Scholts says she acknowledges the pain experienced by these people but admits she has no plan to end their plight.
Their lives have been ruined so we have to take that responsibility.Jodi Scholtz, Commissioner - National Lotteries Commission (NLC)
I don’t have a plan at this moment…Jodi Scholtz, Commissioner - National Lotteries Commission (NLC)
Reinstatement is not that easy as vacancies are simply not available, says Scholts.
RELATED: Professor Pityana determined to clean up National Lotteries Commission
Unfortunately, there aren’t those vacancies available.Jodi Scholts, Commissioner - National Lotteries Commission (NLC)
For more, scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44185369_whistleblower-silence-concept-or-intimidation-symbol-and-whistle-blower-silenced-to-stay-quiet-as-pr.html?vti=o5xpaldq4lmrbxp8p2-1-9
