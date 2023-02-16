



JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg's City Power said that it had restored power to some parts of Roodepoort after it received over 2,000 calls reporting power outages in the area.

The utility said that its teams were still working on the substations providing electricity to Tshepisong and Motholeville.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that they had increased resources to ensure power outages were resolved.

Most of the power outages lasted for over 24 hours, leaving residents without power outside their scheduled load shedding.

"Including Christiaan de Wet, around Jim Fouché, it has been restored. Wilgeheuwel has also been restored. Glen Lea substation, part of it has been restored and even Peter Road substation, it has also been restored, and Nursery," said Mangena.

This article first appeared on EWN : Electricity restored to parts of Roodepoort after outages - City Power