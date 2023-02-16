Public service unions differ on fight over wages
JOHANNESBURG - Public service unions are believed to have broken ranks amid squabbles on a way forward on the 2022 wage impasse.
Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.
During the impasse, three union federations - Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa - gave government an ultimatum to honour a three-year wage deal or face a national shutdown.
READ: Cosatu, Fedusa & Saftu plan another national wage strike
After initially putting on a united front, they are now said to be divided on the way forward.
Closely placed sources claim that Cosatu and Saftu have their sights set on further industrial action to force government back to the negotiating table when it came to 2022 wages.
This is despite government adopting a 3% wage increase on the baseline salaries of public servants, with an additional 4.5% in benefits.
An insider at Fedusa has told Eyewitness News that the federation doesn't agree with Cosatu and Saftu's approach, and wanted to abandon the fight for 2022 wages and go ahead with the 2023 round of negotiations.
Fedusa believes that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana might give some reprieve to workers when he delivers his budget speech next week.
This article first appeared on EWN : Public service unions differ on fight over wages
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
