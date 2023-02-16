[LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in





Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard joins Lester Kiewit every Thursday to chat about all things trending.

For this week's Trendspotting Thursday, the pair reflect on an economist report released recently that revealed some fascinating insights on the spending habits of the younger generation.

Listen below to get Rogers' take.

One of the many things the report revealed was that young people are spending more on material things.

On this, **Rogers says that this was "a little bit sad and an indictment on how society has taught us value".**

Rogers continues to say that he expresses regret over what the younger generation chooses to value...

Shopping habits are about an attention economy. [It shows] That buying something is A: a way of entertaining yourself and also of getting attention from others. I feel hugely sorry for generations as we look at where our values lie and where the economy lies. Because where our values lie are often in… things, money, devices, art, fashion and our economy that we have doesn’t support that. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

Kiewit and Rogers also highlight the post-modern culture of "instant gratification" and it's impact on young people...

It creates a difficult position for young people to be in where they don’t have the money. They don’t have the jobs. But they do have the pressure to live up to everybody else who does have a lot of money. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

The chatter about instant gratification asks the question about whether "sustainable consumerism" exists for younger generations?

Rogers answers thoughtfully by highlighting the dichotomy young people face between instant gratification and wanting to live sustainably, saying...

Many young people are trying to put their money into more sustainable spaces. But the appetite for instant gratification doesn’t help with that situation. There’s a real dichotomy between wasteful spending. They’re also putting the pressure on themselves to eat responsibly. But there’s a weird balance where there’s also a need to buy all the time. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

Catch Lester Kiewit and Brett Rogers tackle more trends every Thursday morning!

Scroll up to listen again.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in