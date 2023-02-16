[LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in
Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard joins Lester Kiewit every Thursday to chat about all things trending.
For this week's Trendspotting Thursday, the pair reflect on an economist report released recently that revealed some fascinating insights on the spending habits of the younger generation.
Listen below to get Rogers' take.
One of the many things the report revealed was that young people are spending more on material things.
On this, **Rogers says that this was "a little bit sad and an indictment on how society has taught us value".**
Rogers continues to say that he expresses regret over what the younger generation chooses to value...
Shopping habits are about an attention economy. [It shows] That buying something is A: a way of entertaining yourself and also of getting attention from others. I feel hugely sorry for generations as we look at where our values lie and where the economy lies. Because where our values lie are often in… things, money, devices, art, fashion and our economy that we have doesn’t support that.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard
Kiewit and Rogers also highlight the post-modern culture of "instant gratification" and it's impact on young people...
It creates a difficult position for young people to be in where they don’t have the money. They don’t have the jobs. But they do have the pressure to live up to everybody else who does have a lot of money.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard
The chatter about instant gratification asks the question about whether "sustainable consumerism" exists for younger generations?
Rogers answers thoughtfully by highlighting the dichotomy young people face between instant gratification and wanting to live sustainably, saying...
Many young people are trying to put their money into more sustainable spaces. But the appetite for instant gratification doesn’t help with that situation. There’s a real dichotomy between wasteful spending. They’re also putting the pressure on themselves to eat responsibly. But there’s a weird balance where there’s also a need to buy all the time.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard
Catch Lester Kiewit and Brett Rogers tackle more trends every Thursday morning!
Scroll up to listen again.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_188428940_young-african-american-woman-presenting-her-glass-savings-jar-with-a-budding-plant-growing-out-from-.html
More from Local
Plans to ditch the grid? These are the benefits of solar
Africa Melane talks to Wessel Wessels, CEO of Journey2Green, about the benefits of going solar.Read More
Security threat halts court proceedings in Nomzamo tavern shooting case
Community members blocked the entrance to the court and are vowing to torch the building if one of the accused is granted bail.Read More
'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.Read More
[WATCH] : Two deadliest snakes found in ceiling
A video of two snakes found living comfortably in a ceiling has gone viral.Read More
Govt confident it can end power cuts before too long - Gungubele
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that the state of disaster would allow Eskom to take decisions more speedily.Read More
Makhado bus crash death toll increases after search for bodies briefly reopened
Despite declaring the search operation over, it was temporarily reopened after a family member reported a loved one who was on the bus missing.Read More
Public service unions differ on fight over wages
Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.Read More
Electricity restored to parts of Roodepoort after outages - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that they had increased resources to ensure power outages were resolved.Read More
PA appoints Ashley Sauls, a Joburg resident, as mayor of Beaufort West
I am unapologetic about the fact that I belong in Beaufort West, says newly appointed mayor Ashley Sauls.Read More