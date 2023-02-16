



JOHANNESBURG - Police divers have discovered another body in the river a bus plunged into in Limpopo following a head-on collision on Monday.

The death toll now stands at 22 people.

The bus transporting commuters collided with a cash-in-transit van on the N1 highway near the Hendrik Verwoed tunnel. It rolled off a bridge and into the Phandanama River.

The search operation was declared over until a family reported a missing loved one who was on the bus.

Divers then reopened the search on Thursday morning and recovered the missing family member.

The Limpopo Department of Transport said the search operation had officially been closed again.

This article first appeared on EWN : Makhado bus crash death toll increases after search for bodies briefly reopened