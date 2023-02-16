Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Is it worth it to pay for diesel cars over petrol?

16 February 2023 10:35 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Petrol price
Mercedes Benz
Motoring
diesel cars
mercedes benz c class
#cars
Renault Duster
ford ecosport

Pippa Hudson talks cars with Ernest Page
renault-duster-dcijpeg

While doing a review of the new Mercedes Benz C220d, motoring journalist Ernest Page moved the discussion towards to buying a used diesel car over a petrol one. As he tells Pippa Hudson, he still believes that diesel is a viable option in 2023, especially if you consider the used market.

The argument in favour of diesel remains one of fuel economy. Diesel just takes you further, with many a diesel engine able to achieve a 5 to 6.5 L/100 km fuel consumption reading. 7 to 8 L/100 is considered good for a petrol engine car and many don't get that.

While the current Mercedes Benz C220d is an option, its R965,000 asking price might be tall order for most. But there are some great used diesel vehicle options available that come at a fraction of that price and are still quite modern cars.

People ask me what my car would be for the apocalypse. I said it would be the Renault Duster diesel. It's easy to fix, the engine never breaks and you can get it for about R300,000. And it's a 4x4.

Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

Ernest highlighted the Renault Duster 1.5dCi as the one to get, with the Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi coming in a close second. In both cases, the used models are still top notch with their current models having received only minor updates.

So, you can get both of these cars for a steal in the used market, while still getting most of the new car features. The Duster wins out though, because it's both a comfortable family car, but also a surprisingly capable off-roader. Unlike other crossover SUVs that boast 4x4 styling as a mere aesthetic choice, the Duster is the real deal and chows gravel and tarmac equally well.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is it worth it to pay for diesel cars over petrol?




